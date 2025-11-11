PAP begins second phase distribution of laptops to scholarship beneficiaries

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Presidential Amnesty Programme has commenced the second phase of the distribution of laptops to its scholarship beneficiaries who were deployed for the 2024/2025 academic year to universities within Nigeria.

The exercise, which followed the directive of the PAP administrator, Dr Dennis Otuaro, is aimed at enhancing learning and research by the students in their various institutions.

The first phase of the distribution was carried out between April and May, 2025, and over 663 final year scholarship beneficiaries received the mobile computing device.

During that exercise, the PAP also diligently undertook a physical verification and orientation programme for the beneficiaries in the resumption list for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Speaking on the second phase of the distribution, Otuaro reiterated that his decision was informed by the usefulness of laptop to academic pursuits and overall success.

He also stated that the gesture was in fulfillment of his promise to the scholarship beneficiaries during his tour of partnering universities in 2024.

Otuaro expressed the hope that the mobile computing device would greatly support learning and research by the students and also help them achieve academic excellence.

He urged them to make good use of it and justify the Federal Government’s huge investment in their education.

The PAP boss also advised them to take their studies seriously and avoid acts capable of jeopardizing their academic pursuits and bright futures.

He said the PAP would continue to support the beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme to achieve academic excellence.

He restated his leadership’s unwavering commitment to implementing the programme’s objectives for the socio economic advancement of the Niger Delta in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Otuaro further expressed profound appreciation to the president for supporting the PAP wholeheartedly, stressing that it shows his sincere love for the region and his strong desire to close the human capital development gap in the area.

He urged the youths and people of the region to return the president’s gesture by giving his administration the expected support in all areas.

He assured the president of his leadership’s unwavering commitment to complementing the renewed hope agenda in the Niger Delta by consolidating on the programme’s achievements.

