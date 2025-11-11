NSE , Lonadek team during signing of MoA , MOU on Monday in Lagos

L:-r… Chairman, ICT Committee, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Biodun Akinribido; President, (NSE) . Engr. Margaret Oguntala, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Limited, Dr.Engr. Ibilola Amao; Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Lonadek Limited, Chidinma Agu, during the Signing of Memorandum of Agreement for Strategic Partnership between Nigerian Society of Engineers and Lonadek Nigeria Limited on Training &Capacity Development Initiatives held in Lagos on I0/II/2025… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

( Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has partnered with Lonadek Nigeria Ltd. to strengthen the skills of Nigerian engineers through structured training, mentorship, and entrepreneurship development.

Its President, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, who signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Monday in Lagos, said the collaboration would help bridge skills gaps, promote innovation, and enhance the role of engineers in driving national development.

“This partnership is a practical step toward empowering our members with the knowledge, competence, and innovation required to build a better Nigeria,” Oguntala said.

She further said the initiative, under the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme, was designed to ensure Nigerian engineers remain globally competitive through continuous learning and collaboration with industry players.

“It reflects our commitment to quality training and our resolve to strengthen engagement with industry to drive progress, technological advancement, and knowledge exchange,” she added.

Oguntala, the first female president of NSE, noted that the future of the engineering profession depended on mentoring young engineers to reach their full potential.

“Through structured mentorship and knowledge sharing, we can equip the next generation to lead with vision, competence, and integrity,” she said.

The Principal Consultant, Lonadek Nigeria Ltd., Dr Ibilola Amao, commended NSE for prioritising continuous professional development, describing it as the foundation of a strong engineering community.

“We want to see more engineers adding value across the oil and gas, power, and infrastructure sectors.

“At Lonadek, we believe in empowering engineers to become STEMpreneurs, techpreneurs, and innovators contributing to national growth,” she said.

Amao explained that the partnership would open up global opportunities for Nigerian engineers through international collaborations and internship programmes.

“Our goal is to build globally competitive Nigerian engineers who can work anywhere in Africa and beyond,” Amao said.