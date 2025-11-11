November 11, 2025
Trending now

FCT elections: ADC chairmanship candidate condemns lack of accountability in FCT area…

Public hearing on National Digial Economy , E – governance Bill 2025…

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Lonadek Nigeria Ltd ,signs Memorandum of Agreement…

NSE , Lonadek team during signing of MoA , MOU on Monday…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 11, 2025

Nigeria’s aviation industry weathering storms as to emerge among safest – Okonkwo

2027: APC youth group vows to tackle voter apathy through data driven…

Tinubu prioritizing security with increased resources, incentives – Idris

Dangote Fertilizer partners German’s Thyssenkrupp Uhde to license 4 urea granulation units…

Reps begin probe into $4.6bn global health grants

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

NSE , Lonadek team during signing of MoA , MOU on Monday in Lagos

by Peter Anayo089

L:-r… Chairman, ICT Committee, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Biodun Akinribido; President, (NSE) . Engr. Margaret Oguntala, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Limited, Dr.Engr. Ibilola Amao; Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Lonadek Limited, Chidinma Agu, during the Signing of Memorandum of Agreement for Strategic Partnership between Nigerian Society of Engineers and Lonadek Nigeria Limited on Training &Capacity Development Initiatives held in Lagos on I0/II/2025… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

( Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has partnered with Lonadek Nigeria Ltd. to strengthen the skills of Nigerian engineers through structured training, mentorship, and entrepreneurship development.

Its President, Mrs Margaret Oguntala, who signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on Monday in Lagos, said the collaboration would help bridge skills gaps, promote innovation, and enhance the role of engineers in driving national development.

“This partnership is a practical step toward empowering our members with the knowledge, competence, and innovation required to build a better Nigeria,” Oguntala said.

She further said the initiative, under the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme, was designed to ensure Nigerian engineers remain globally competitive through continuous learning and collaboration with industry players.

“It reflects our commitment to quality training and our resolve to strengthen engagement with industry to drive progress, technological advancement, and knowledge exchange,” she added.

Oguntala, the first female president of NSE, noted that the future of the engineering profession depended on mentoring young engineers to reach their full potential.

“Through structured mentorship and knowledge sharing, we can equip the next generation to lead with vision, competence, and integrity,” she said.

The Principal Consultant, Lonadek Nigeria Ltd., Dr Ibilola Amao, commended NSE for prioritising continuous professional development, describing it as the foundation of a strong engineering community.

“We want to see more engineers adding value across the oil and gas, power, and infrastructure sectors.

“At Lonadek, we believe in empowering engineers to become STEMpreneurs, techpreneurs, and innovators contributing to national growth,” she said.

Amao explained that the partnership would open up global opportunities for Nigerian engineers through international collaborations and internship programmes.

“Our goal is to build globally competitive Nigerian engineers who can work anywhere in Africa and beyond,” Amao said.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

You don’t need millions to start changing lives

Peter Anayo

Minister of State for Industry, Sen. John Owan Enoh ,minister’s tour of FrieslandCampina WAMCO premises in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Press Conference on upcoming zonal ,Nat’l Public hearing of constitution review at Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO