Nigeria’s poverty index climbs to 61%

…”We ‘re adopting person-centered approach to managing humanitarian issues” -Doro

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Mohammad Doro, has stated that the ministry will adopt a person-centered approach to tackling humanitarian issues in the country.

Recall that recent findings revealed that Nigeria’s poverty index has surged to 61%.

The development which pundits described as not only shocking but worrisome for a country considered to be the giant of Africa.

But the humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction Minister assured that the Refugee Commission will be rejigged and strengthened to ensure it can directly impact the lives of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He made the assertion during an interactive session with newsmen, held at the NUJ secretariat Jos the state capital on Monday.

“Our focus is on restoring hope to those who have been displaced.

We are doing this by ensuring efficiency within the ministry, and by making sure that our outreach and interventions actually reach the intended recipients — the right demographic.

“Within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, there are relevant departments and agencies, and we want to ensure that these agencies are fit for purpose.

We will remove any duplication of functions and strengthen collaboration among them to achieve greater synergy and deliver meaningful impact to those affected,” Doro mentioned.

On the issue of security concerns, the minister said, you can see that there has been a new approach within the country’s security architecture.

“This is intended to inject more vigor and fresh ideas into resolving the challenges of insecurity.

Most of the humanitarian problems we face are man-made — conflicts, wars, and other crises — which lead to displacement.

“At the heart of it all, as rightly noted, hunger and lack of meaningful livelihood opportunities are major causes of these issues.

That is why we are determined to strengthen and properly fund the National Social Investment Programme.

Our goal is to ensure that interventions under the programme are effective in reducing poverty.”

Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Plateau State Council, Comrade Ayuku Pwaspoo described the minister’s visit as a clear testament and genuine interest in working with the media.

She acknowledged that the council is very deliberate in choosing it’s 2025 press week themed “Plateau: what next after the crossroad?”, saying as “Plateau turns 50 next year, our collective desire as journalists is to change the narrative and project a positive image of the state.”