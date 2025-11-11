Nigeria’s aviation industry weathering storms as to emerge among safest – Okonkwo

The Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, on Monday said that Nigeria’s aviation industry had weathered much storms to become one of the safest globally.

Okonkwo said this in Abuja at the launch of the airline’s Nigeria-Ghana route.

According to him, Nigeria’s aviation regulation is tough; hence, the impressive record the industry has achieved.

“A typical example is that we have pilots, we have cockpit crew and they must do a certain thing they call proficiency certification.

“Proficiency classification in other parts of the world, they do it after every 12 months, whereas in Nigeria, our pilots are certified every six months.

“This certification, because we do not have the training facilities here in Nigeria, is done overseas and the cost is huge and it is a testament that what they do here is certified by people outside the country,” Okonkwo said.

He added that Air Peace, United Nigeria and some other Nigerian airlines had ICAO certification of safety.

“When you have that safety certification, it means you are complying with world safety standards.

“When you fly any Nigerian airline, rest assured that everything that is humanly possible is being done,” he said.

According to him, if Nigerian airlines do not fly in and out of Nigeria, the country will be losing resources.

Commending President Bola Tinubu’s support for local airlines, Okonkwo said: “Our one trillion dollar economy cannot be achieved without aviation.

“Transportation is an enabler. Without it, every other thing we are doing is in vain.

“We are prepared, but we cannot fly higher if we are overboarded with certain taxes.

“If we are overboardened with many levies, how do we remain competitive in the global space?”

According to Okonkwo, United Nigeria Airlines entrance the Nigeria-Ghana route would result in a healthy competition that would benefit Nigeria.

Okonkwo added that with the airline’s entrance into the international space, there would be an opportunity to launch more routes.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, (SAN), gave assurance of the ministry’s support for local airline operators.

Keyamo was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kanna.

The minister said that the Federal Government was focusing on safety, insurance and finance.

He added that, to further support the operators, the government approved import duty-free for all aircraft and spare parts.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Ibrahim Buhari, expressed satisfaction at the synergy among Nigeria’s aviation players.

He said that the synergy would soon elevate the industry to its rightful position on the global stage.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, said that strengthening of indeginous airlines would boost their operations.

He said that all airlines coming into Nigeria would get the necessary support.

Dr Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, called for greater harmony among Nigerians.

Onyema said that Nigerians should be ready to support each other and promote healthy competitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony had in attendance other aviation industry stakeholders.

NAN also reports that United Nigeria Airlines has deployed a CRJ 900 aircraft for the regional flight.