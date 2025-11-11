November 11, 2025
Trending now

FCT elections: ADC chairmanship candidate condemns lack of accountability in FCT area…

Public hearing on National Digial Economy , E – governance Bill 2025…

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Lonadek Nigeria Ltd ,signs Memorandum of Agreement…

NSE , Lonadek team during signing of MoA , MOU on Monday…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 11, 2025

Nigeria’s aviation industry weathering storms as to emerge among safest – Okonkwo

2027: APC youth group vows to tackle voter apathy through data driven…

Tinubu prioritizing security with increased resources, incentives – Idris

Dangote Fertilizer partners German’s Thyssenkrupp Uhde to license 4 urea granulation units…

Reps begin probe into $4.6bn global health grants

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Society of Engineers , Lonadek Nigeria Ltd ,signs Memorandum of Agreement for Strategic Partnership in Lagos

by Peter Anayo078

L-r… President, Nigerian  Society of Engineers (NSE). Engr. Margaret Oguntala, NSE, Head Lagos Liaison Office, Engr Idongesit Egoh; Chairman, ICT Committee (NSE), Engr Biodun Akinribido, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Limited, Dr.Engr. Ibilola Amao; Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Lonadek Limited, Chidinma Agu, during the Signing of Memorandum of Agreement for Strategic Partnership between Nigerian  Society of Engineers and Lonadek Nigeria Limited on Training &Capacity Development Initiatives held in Lagos on I0/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L:-r… Chairman  ,ICT CommitteeNigerian  Society of Engineers (NSE Engr Biodun Akinribido;  President,  (NSE) . Engr. Margaret Oguntala, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Limited, Dr.Engr. Ibilola Amao; Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Lonadek Limited, Chidinma Agu.

L-r… President, Nigerian  Society of Engineers (NSE). Engr. Margaret Oguntala, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Limited, Dr.Engr. Ibilola Amao.

From 3rd left… NSE, Head Lagos Liaison Office Engr Idongesit Egoh; Chairman, ICT Committee (NSE)  Engr Biodun Akinribido; President, Nigerian  Society of Engineers (NSE). Engr. Margaret Oguntala, Principal Consultant of Lonadek Limited, Dr.Engr. Ibilola Amao; Company Secretary /Legal Adviser, Lonadek Limited, Chidinma Agu, and others, during the Signing of Memorandum of Agreement for Strategic Partnership between Nigerian  Society of Engineers and Lonadek Nigeria Limited on Training &Capacity Development Initiatives held in Lagos on 10/II/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

MIMA , 27th  Maritime Industry Merit awards  held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 29, 2025

Editor

Trinity University holds a Public Lecture on Proliferation of Nursing Training Institutions in Nigeria held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO