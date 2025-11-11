NDLEA working with US-DEA, UK-NCA over 1,000kg cocaine worth N338 bn recovered at Lagos Port — Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is working with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) to unravel the cartel behind the importation of 1,000 kilograms of cocaine recovered from a container at the PTML Terminal of Tincan Island Port in Lagos.

The PTML operators had noticed the consignment in an empty container last weekend and invited port stakeholders including NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies for joint examination.

After field test by NDLEA confirmed the shipment to be cocaine, the consignment was formally transferred to NDLEA custody for further investigation on Tuesday, 11th November 2025 following collaborative engagements between the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) and the Comptroller General of Customs, Dr. Adewale Adeniyi.

As a result of the large quantity of the recovered Class A drug which is worth over $235million dollars (over N338 billion) in international market and the global dimension to the cocaine cartel, Marwa on Tuesday 11th November directed that the Agency’s leading international partners be involved in the investigation.

In a swift response to the Agency’s request, officers of the US-DEA and UK-NCA have already joined the ongoing investigation of the largest single seizure of cocaine at the Tincan Port Lagos.

“The essence of collaborating with our international partners on this case is to ensure no stone is left unturned and every gap is sufficiently covered so that ultimately we can get all the masterminds of this huge consignment brought to book wherever they are located across the globe.

This followed personal excellent engagement between myself and the Customs CG on this case”, Marwa stated in his reaction to the seizure and ongoing investigation, according to a statement by

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s spokesman.

