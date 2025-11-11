Kalu receives over 100 PDP defectors into APC in Abia as Obingwa LGA honours him

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has received over 100 defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The defection, according to a release issued to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, occurred during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Sunday.

Kalu in his remarks at the event that witnessed a mammoth crowd of supporter,s welcomed the defectors, commending their decision to join the APC and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Led by the former PDP State Secretary, Barr. Ibe Nwadioha, the defectors pledged their support for Tinubu, Kalu and the APC, citing the party’s impact on the South East region.

Nwadioha stated that his entry into the APC marked the collapse of other political parties in Obingwa Local Government Area.

He said: “My entry into APC has marked the collapse of every other political party in Obingwa Local Government. It’s a landmark entry and it means that the wind of change which you have brought is sweeping across Obingwa and it’s coming like a hurricane. We will support Mr. President.”

Meanwhile, Obingwa APC stakeholders which included a former federal commissioner who represented the South East at the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Dr Nyerere Chinenye Ayim honoured the Deputy Speaker with a traditional attire and a matchete, symbolizing strength and courage.

The gesture which highlighted the warm reception of the Deputy Speaker by the people of Obingwa further underscored the significance of Kalu’s visit and the impact of the Renewed Hope Partners in the local government area.