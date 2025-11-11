House demands accountability from Health Ministry, NPHCDA over USAID’s $1.8bn , $2.8bn Grant , Aids for Disease Control in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives commenced an investigation into receivables and utilization of $1.8 billion and additional $2.8 billion in grants and aids from the Global Fund and the United States Agency for International Development USAID for the control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control in Nigeria.

The green chamber has therefore mandated the House Committee on Infectious Diseases to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter and come up with a report on how the funds and other receivables for the donor agencies were deployed for a national resilient health system in Nigeria.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon.Tajudeen Abass who declared the hearing open on Monday in Abuja said that the House is committed to advancing the health of Nigeria especially vulnerable persons for national growth and development.

Represented by the House Deputy Whip Hon.Ibrahim.Isisaka he said that the House has empowered the House Committee on Diseases Control to extract from the relevant stakeholders accurate information on receivables and utilization of funds from the donor agencies and international partner on control of diseases in Nigeria.

Abass said that the House is expecting a report on the investigation into how funds received were utilized and where there is a gap in the management of the funds.

He assured ministries departments and agencies of government must be accountable to the citizenry for donor funds received adding that every dollar received from these donor agencies and other international organizations must translate into a healthier Nigeria.

Also in the opening remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee.Hon.Amobi Ogar said that every fund received for infectious disease control in Nigeria must be properly accounted for to aid an improved heath system in Nigeria.

The Abia born Labour Party LP lawmaker further said that the investigation by the committee is on the utilization of the $1.8 billion and $2.8 billion received from Global Fund and USAID for control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and for supporting a rescillent health system in Nigeria.

The House Committee helsman stated that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and other healthcare agencies must provide the relevant documents on these funds.

Nonetheless,the Minister of Health Prof.Ali Pate in his presentation said that the Health Ministry is committed to transparency and accountability in the management of the public funds for disease control in Nigeria.

He explained that $577 million is the total amount received by the health authorities from the fund for malaria control adding that there is need for government funding to complement the funding gap.

He also hinted that 16,000 HIV/AIDS patients were given free retroviral drugs in addition to 20,000 insecticide-treated nets that were distributed to vulnerable persons nationwide for disease control.

He told the House Committee that the implementation of the fund had helped to strengthen the health system in 26 states of the federation in the country.

Notwithstanding, the House Committee Chairman Hon.Ogar said that the House panel must ensure in its report to the House that every fund received for disease control by the health authorities must be approved by the National Assembly.