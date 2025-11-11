FCT elections: ADC chairmanship candidate condemns lack of accountability in FCT area councils

..Vows to reverse trend as chairman.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Executive chairmen of area councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have come under intense criticism over the apparent lack of transparency in expenditure and the absence of accountability for the huge allocation received every month.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chairmanship Candidate for Kuje Area Council, Chief Stephen Knabayi alleged that chairmen of the six area councils are using allocations received like their personal funds without making public how much was received each month and how the funds are being utilised against the laws of the land.

Chief Knabayi harped on the need for proper monthly accountability from the chairmen, and he reminded them that the money received belongs to the people who voted the chairmen into office.

He frowned particularly against the Kuje Area Council Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, accusing him of being absent from the town and governing the council by proxy.

“Nobody knows how much Sabo receives monthly and how much he spends on the projects they claim to have executed.

Even his councillors can not reach him to get any information from him about the money or the projects.

You, as journalists, can you show me any documents on how much has been received since he was elected into office and how much was spent?

Chief Knabayi called for proper accountability in reporting funds received by chairmen in FCT and how the money was used, highlighting that nothing can adequately replace transparency and open accountability in governance as lack of it creates suspicion.

“I have been a member of the Joint Accounts Committee (JAC) for several years and I know that what we do at JAC meetings is sharing money to area council chairmen.

I also know that we tell them to go and account to their people when they collect their allocations. Tell the people what you have used from what has been allocated to your council.

The funds do not belong to the chairmen, but what we have today is that many of them behave as if the money they get belongs to them, and they can use it anyhow.

“The money belongs to the council. So, it is expected that the chairmen should report to the people what they are doing with the money received because they are representing the entire people of their councils.

Today, accountability has become one of the missing things in area councils, particularly in Kuje, where the executive chairman disappears and governs the area by proxy.

But we shall change the narrative by the grace of God when we come into office next year.

“It is our right, the right of the people to know what comes into the local government treasury, what goes out and what the funds are used for in the spirit of accountability.

In the ADC, under our leadership, we would be accountable and yield to the scrutiny of the government and security agencies all times.”

Asked what he would do differently when he becomes the chairman, Stephen Knabayi said, “This is our promise.

Our mission and vision remains that we are going to serve the people by bringing back good governance and credibility in the administration of the council.

“The economy is important, health is important, security is equally important as well as education.

The empowerment of the youth population and women. The grassroots population are the backbone of local governments, but they are excluded in the FCT.

Our government will bring the grassroots population on board by ensuring that amenities are provided for them,” the ADC candidate concluded.

He charged the voting public to stoutly defend their votes to ensure that no form of rigging or ballot box snatching takes place during the February 16, 2026 FCT Chairmanship elections.

He also stated that threats by the ruling party to use every means to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) grabs all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in the six area councils of the territory will be met with equal resistance.