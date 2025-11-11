5,000 Lagosians get free medical coverage as LASHMA rolls out mobile clinics

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In a decisive move to expand healthcare access to underserved communities, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) on Tuesday flagged off the Rural Health Scheme under the Eko Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) Rural Health Insurance Initiative at Agboyi Ori Omi Community in Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

The programme, launched in response to an Executive Order by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, seeks to ensure that every Lagos resident regardless of location or social status is covered under the state’s mandatory health insurance policy.

Through the initiative, LASHMA will deploy mobile clinics and ambulances to rural communities three times weekly, complemented by partnerships with local tricycle operators to provide free emergency transportation for patients in need of urgent care.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, described the event as a “historic milestone” in the journey toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Lagos State. She commended the Governor for his unwavering commitment to social protection, noting that his approval of the Equity Fund had provided financial sustainability for health programmes targeted at the vulnerable.

Dr. Zamba explained that the Rural Health Scheme was designed to bridge the healthcare access gap for residents in hard-to-reach areas without functional Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

According to her, the pilot phase of the project will be implemented in five communities across the three senatorial districts of Lagos — Agboyi Ori-Omi in Agboyi-Ketu LCDA (Lagos East Senatorial District); Iba Oloja in Ibeju-Lekki LGA (Lagos East Senatorial District); Lafiaji and Okun Ajah in Eti-Osa LGA (Lagos Central Senatorial District); and Boglo in Badagry (Lagos West Senatorial District).

She disclosed that mobile clinics equipped for basic primary healthcare will visit each pilot community three times a week to deliver consultations, treat common illnesses, manage chronic conditions, conduct laboratory investigations, and dispense essential drugs.

In cases where the Mobile Clinic cannot handle a medical issue, patients from Agboyi Ori-Omi will be referred to Mascara PHC in Ketu or Gbagada General Hospital at no cost to the patient, courtesy of arrangements made with Lagos Health District II and local transporters under LASHMA’s supervision.

Zamba further announced that Governor Sanwo-Olu had approved free health insurance for 5,000 residents of Agboyi Ori-Omi under the EKOSHA Rural Health Scheme.

Registration for the beneficiaries, she said, would begin immediately and continue until Friday, November 14. “We are bringing healthcare directly to your doorsteps,” she emphasized, urging community members to take full ownership of the programme.

In an interview with journalists, Dr. Zamba reiterated that the initiative was borne out of the desire to ensure inclusivity in healthcare delivery.

“There are still communities without functional health facilities, but they deserve quality care like every other Lagosian,” she said.

She noted that the Rural Health Scheme is fully funded through the Equity Fund, representing one percent of the state’s consolidated revenue.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health District II, Dr. Dayo Lajide, lauded the project, recalling that a recent medical outreach in Agboyi-Ketu revealed serious gaps in healthcare access.

“When we reported this to Mr. Governor, he immediately directed that the Rural Health Scheme commence here,” he said. Lajide praised LASHMA for its efficient execution and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring no community is left behind.