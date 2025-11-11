2027: APC youth group vows to tackle voter apathy through data driven registration process

Dr. Micheal Nwoko, addressing newsmen at the APC National Secretariat on Monday, flanked by members of the youth group.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A youth-based support group known as Youth Structure for Asiwaju has launched a data-driven voter registration process to curb the rising incidences of apathy among the voting public, especially the youth population.

Disclosing this while addressing newsmen at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, the President of the group, Dr. Micheal Nwoko, said the Youth Structure for Asiwaju will mobilise six million votes to boost President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027 using its digital process.

Before briefing the press, the group met with the leadership of the party led by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda to express the readiness of members to carry out its mobilisation campaign throughout the country.

Dr. Nwoko promised to take the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the president across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, targeting the youth, which has a large population.

According to Dr. Nwoko, “the group has the structures and the youth population in the country is quite enormous.

We would embark on a data-driven registration process to capture reliable data of Nigerian youths across the country.

“We need proper data of the voting public because without reliable data, we cannot organize or plan properly and whoever fails to plan, plans to fail.

We would deploy all the tools of modern technology necessary to capture all the youths of voting age before the 2027 general elections.

On voter apathy, especially among the youth population, Dr. Nwoko advised that the contributions of youths to national development should not be taken for granted in any way.

He further advised that the youths of voting age group should be given a sense of belonging in national affairs with more political appointments and voter education to enable them understand what it means when they shy away from participation in the election process.

“We must have a voter registration process that is data-driven in this country and there should be a nationwide youth-focused programme that should engage the youth from the ward to national levels to give them a sense of belonging.

“It is not sustainable to always give money to youths and others to buy their votes during elections but when they are properly enlightened on the need for them to participate in worthy causes, they would voluntarily engage in civic activities like voting,” Dr. Nwoko remarked.