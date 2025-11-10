Wike orders 14‑day deadline for N5m violation fee on illegal property conversions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has handed a final 14‑day grace period to owners in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse who violated the land‑use/purpose clause, giving them a last chance to meet the approval conditions for converting or changing the use of their properties.

According to a statement on Sunday, by the Administration, the defaulters now have 14 days, from Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to pay a violation fee of N5 million and other applicable fees for land use change and conversion.

“Failure to comply within the stated 14 calendar days grace period will result to enforcement actions by the FCT Administration,” he said.

The statement read; “Sequel to the Public Notices made by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday 8th September 2025, Tuesday 9th September 2025, and Wednesday 10th September 2025, in some national dailies and online platforms, in respect of the reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties in the FCT, the general public particularly allottees/title holders of properties on the underlisted streets/locations of the Federal Capital City (FCC) are hereby informed that the 30 days period given for the payment of penalty/violation fee of ₦5 million and other applicable fees for Land Use Change/Conversion had since one month ago expired.

“However, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON has magnanimously granted a final grace period of 14 calendar days from Tuesday November 11, 2025, for all affected allottees/holders of properties along the said streets/locations to comply with the terms and conditions of the approval for land use change/conversion.

“The affected streets/locations are Gana Street, Maitama District, Usuma Street, Maitama District, Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro District, Aminu Kano Crescent and Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse II District, Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Gimbiya Street and Onitsha Street in Garki II District.

“Others are Ogbomosho Street, Lafia Close, Yola Street, District, Abriba Close, Danbatta Street, Ringim Close and Ilorin Street in Garki I District.”

Recall that on September 8 and 9, 2025, publications were made in national dailies and online platforms, on the FCT Minister’s approval of a reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties on the 15 streets/locations of the FCC.

“All affected allottees/holders of properties who, without approval, converted the land use of their properties on the above-listed streets/locations, having violated the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy, are hereby 30 days from Wednesday, 10th of September, 2025 to pay a penalty/violation fee N5 million.

“The allottees/title holders should visit the FCTA Department of Land Administration with their original title documents and valid means of identification, for collection of their respective letters of Conveyance of Approval for the land use change/conversion containing details of the new land use and the applicable fees.

“Under this exercise, the Honourable Minister has, in addition, graciously approved the issuance of new title documents (Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy) in favour of the affected property owners, reflecting the updated land use of the properties for a fresh term of 99 years, upon fulfilling all necessary conditions.

“However, consideration for issuance of new title documents (Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy) under this exercise does not cover land and property titles earlier withdrawn/revoked due to non-development, non-payment of ground rent, and/or other reasons,” the notice read.

