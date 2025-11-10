Union decries retrenchment of 800 AEDC employees

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has decried the recent mass retrenchment of 800 employees of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company under its restructuring scheme.

The union said the restructuring fell short of the agreement between the Unions and Management anchored on mutual trust.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting General Secretary of the union, Dominic Igwebike , on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that AEDC had published on its website that it was restructuring to ensure improved services to customers as well as enhanced operational efficiency and excellence.

It said the move was in line with its corporate transformation and strategic direction to become more agile, innovative and customer-centric.

AEDC said it promoted high-performing staff, released retiring employees and those performing below expectations.

Igwebike called for a comprehensive review of the entire restructuring process in line with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Management and the Unions.

He expressed concern on terminating such a large number of workers amid current economic difficulties.

“ The number involved is unacceptably high, taking into consideration the current economic reality in the country and the manpower gap in the company.

“ The figure undermines workers’ livelihoods and the sustainability of the workforce.

“Some workers on the retrenchment list have no business being on it,” Igwebike said.

He said that the underperformance cited by the company could either be as a result of worker’s ineptitude or management induced through non provision of the necessary work tools and conducive environment

According to him, over 60 per cent of affected staff members fall within the youth group.

“The long term economic and social impact of the youth unemployment on households and communities cannot be overemphasised.

“The union has observed with disappointment, a well thought out plan of victimization, orchestrated against the Union.

“Over 70 per cent of union officials across the four state councils and 21 chapters in the company were affected,” he said.

Igwebike called for a detailed line by line audit of performance records and disciplinary history for all affected employees.

He said that any staff who were on performance improvements tracks be reviewed for reconsideration.

Igwehike noted that the company should provide access to performance records and disciplinary histories of the affected staff.

He added that they should establish a joint AEDC/Union committee to oversee the review, appeal processes and where appropriate, provide a mitigation process for those unfairly targeted.

“While the union reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights, we advise the management of AEDC to engage the inherent potentials of the workers in achieving the desired productivity,” he said