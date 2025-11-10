Troops arrest 14 suspect Oil thieves, intensify onslaught in Niger Delta

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army says its troops from 6 Division, in synergy with other security agencies, have intensified the onslaught against oil thieves in the Niger Delta Region.

Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations Lieut. Col. Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday, said the troops in recent operations have dismantled 14 illegal refining hubs in the region.

Danjuma also disclosed that 14 suspected oil thieves were also arrested during the operations conducted between 20 October and 9 November 2025, while over 20,205 litres of stolen products were confiscated across the region.

According to him, the troops deactivated 6 illegal refining sites, destroyed 14 drum pots and 9 drum receivers, and confiscated over 8,000 litres of stolen products along the fringes of the Imo River in Rivers State.

He stated the recoveries were made around Asa, Okonta, and Okoloma in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State, and Obuzor in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

“Additionally, recoveries were also made at the abandoned Wellhead 3, around the remote manifold axis, where forty-two sacks containing over 1,250 litres of stolen crude oil were seized.

Operations were also conducted around Ozochi Community in Ahoada East LGA, and Angalama Community in Asari-Toru LGA with recoveries made.”

Continuing, he said, “In Delta State, around Eruemukohwarien in Ughelli North LGA, troops arrested three suspected oil thieves and impounded a J5 bus and one motorcycle, recovering over 4,000 litres of condensate.

Also, at Bipoko Community in Warri South LGA, troops discovered an active illegal refining site with a cooking oven and thirty-eight sacks filled with over 1,140 litres of stolen crude oil.”

He added that the troops, following actionable intelligence, intercepted a truck while transloading Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from an underground storage facility at Olive Field Filling Station along the Uyo–Ikot Ekpene Road in Ikot Ekpene LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

“The truck was loaded with over 3,287 litres of illegally refined AGO,” he said.

“In Bayelsa State, troops also sustained operations against economic saboteurs.

All the suspects arrested, as well as the confiscated products, were handled in line with the subsisting operational mandate.”

Reacting, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops for the successes recorded and charged them to sustain the operational tempo in the fight against criminals.

