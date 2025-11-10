Shell highlights contributions to Nigerian economy in NAPE exhibition

Shell is highlighting its contributions to the Nigerian economy in an exhibition at the 2025 International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) which began in Lagos yesterday. The 43rd NAPE conference comes as the professional body turns 50 this year, having been founded in 1975.

The theme of the conference is, “Revitalising the Nigerian Petroleum Exploration and Production Strategies for Energy Security and Sustainable Development.”

Shell, a Titanium sponsor of the event, is complimenting its support and participation with an exhibition on the full range of its businesses in Nigeria – Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo), Shell Nigeria Gas, All On and Daystar Power Limited.

Executive Vice President Nigeria and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Marno de Jong commented: “Shell has powered progress in Nigeria for over 60 years through our businesses and social investments. The Final Investment Decisions on Bonga North and HI projects underscore our commitment to the development of the country. Our exhibition tells this story of progress and partnership.”

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa were among dignitaries who visited the Shell stand as the exhibition got underway. Senior Production Geoscientist & Subsurface Integrator, Abidemi Belgore conducted visitors round the stand, which featured Shell’s footprints in deep-water production, domestic gas distribution and empowerment of businesses through provision of renewable energy and other power solutions.