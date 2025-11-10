November 10, 2025
Sanwo-Olu to deliver Arewa Think Tank lecture in Kaduna Tuesday

by Peter Anayo

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Tuesday deliver a lecture in commemoration of the 65th Independence anniversary of Nigeria at the Arewa House, Kaduna.

Sanwo-Olu, as a Guest Speaker, will deliver a lecture titled “65 Years of Nigeria’s Independence: A Journey So Far with the Renewed Hope Agenda in View,” at a one-day public event organized by the Arewa Think Tank, a Northern Nigerian socio-political and policy advocacy group composed of professionals from 19 northern states.

President Bola Tinubu is the Special Guest of Honour for the event to be chaired by former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Anyim Pius, and co-chaired by Madakin Zazzau, Mallam Mohammed Munir Ja’afaru.

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, will be the Chief Host, while the Royal Father of the Day is the Emir of Birnin Gwari, His Royal Highness, Malam Zubair Jibril Maigwari II.

Former Governor of Osun State and pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, as well as ex-Governors Olusegun Osoba (Ogun) and Mukhtar Ramalan Yero (Kaduna) and former Chief of Army Staff and Defence Staff, General Martin Luther Agwai, will serve as Special Guests.

The event is also expected to be attended by members of the Federal Executive Council – Mohammed Badaru (Minister of Defence), Dr Dele Alake (Minister of Solid Minerals), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Minister of Interior), Mohammed Idris (Minister of Information and National Orientation) and Senator Abubakar Kyari (Minister of Agriculture and Food Security) – as well as other prominent personalities, including former and current public office holders, Northern leaders and captains of industries, among others.

 

