Reconsider your presidential ambition, Lagos APC tells Obi

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has advised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, to reconsider his 2027 presidential ambition.

The party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, gave the advice in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, reacting to the Labour Party’s performance in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.

Oladejo said the outcome reflected a decline in the Labour Party’s grassroots support and in Obi’s Obedient Movement.

“The result, especially in Obi’s polling unit, showed that LP’s structure in his base was crumbling. Social media popularity cannot replace consistent political organisation and voter engagement.

“The Anambra election offers important lessons on structure and performance,” he said.

He added that while President Bola Tinubu remained focused on governance and reforms, other political actors needed to build capacity.

“APC’s showing in Anambra demonstrated increasing public confidence in the party’s leadership.

“Good governance and delivery remain the strongest tools for political success,” Oladejo said.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for conducting a peaceful and transparent election and praised security agencies for maintaining order throughout the voting process.

“The result reaffirmed that electoral victories are earned through planning and performance.“Political actors should engage citizens constructively and strengthen their grassroots connections,” Oladejo said.

The APC spokesman emphasised that consistent delivery at the local level would enhance public trust.

“Political leaders should draw lessons from Anambra to improve future elections.

“APC remains committed to service, development, and national unity. Performance and structure will continue to define electoral outcomes in Nigeria,” he added.

Oladejo congratulated APC members and supporters in Anambra for their commitment and resilience, adding that the Lagos APC shared in the optimism of a stronger democratic process.

“All parties should prioritise peaceful campaigns and credible electoral participation. Democracy grows when politicians respect the will of the people.

“The Anambra poll outcome should inspire renewed focus on issue-based politics,” he said.

He reiterated that the Lagos APC would continue to support policies promoting development and inclusion.

“Our goal remains to deliver good governance across all levels. Citizens should remain engaged and support democratic institutions. We are optimistic that the party will continue to expand its reach nationwide,” Oladejo said.

