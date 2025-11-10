Okpebholo Expresses Shock Over Lack Of Transparency In MOWAA

From Chris Akhabue

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo on Monday expressed dismay over the controversy surrounding MOWAA which stems from the lack of openness by the previous government of Godwin Obaseki.

The governor stated that it is curious how the project evolved from the Benin Royal Museum to the Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), and now to the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), without clarity or consultation with our revered traditional institution.”

The Governor made the clarification when he received a high-powered delegation of European diplomats, including the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Gautier Mignot, and the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Annett Günther, at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor later led the delegation on a courtesy visit to the Palace of the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II where he stated that he was not brief on the project’s financials, ownership structure, or operational details.

He disclosed that his administration had already constituted a committee to thoroughly investigate the MOWAA project and make recommendations on the way forward. “The committee will look into the matter comprehensively and make appropriate recommendations,” he stated.

He further condemned the demolition of the historic Central Hospital in Benin City to make way for MOWAA, noting: “Why destroy a functioning hospital to build a museum? We are proud of our heritage, but development must be responsible and people-centred.”

Speaking after the courtesy visit to the Oba’s Palace, EU Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the mission of the delegation was to pay homage to the monarch and strengthen cooperation with Edo State.

We have just paid a courtesy call to His Royal Majesty to present our greetings and explain the reason for our visit, which is to deepen our partnership with Edo State.

He said, We also discussed the MOWAA project and the unfortunate incidents that occurred. We exchanged views in a spirit of dialogue and partnership, which is how we intend to move forward,” he stated.

Mignot clarified that while the European Union as an institution has no direct investment in MOWAA, some EU member states, including Germany, are partners in the initiative.

German Ambassador Dr. Annett Günther, in her remarks, commended Governor Okpebholo and the Oba of Benin for their hospitality, reaffirming Germany’s longstanding partnership with Edo State in migration management, youth empowerment, and cultural preservation.

“I am honoured to have paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin, and His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State,” she said. “During my visit, I will attend the graduation of 450 youths from IT training programmes and visit several project sites. Our cooperation extends beyond development, it includes support for cultural heritage, including the return of over 1,200 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.”

Dr. Günther emphasized that the preservation of peace and transparency was critical to sustaining MOWAA’s cultural and educational mission. “This wonderful place for celebrating heritage can only flourish in a peaceful and transparent environment,” she said. “We regret the recent incidents but look forward to a stable future for MOWAA.”

Oba Ewuare II in his palace, lamented about the manner in which the project was executed, accusing the former governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of attempting to “mortgage” the rights of the Benin people over their ancestral artifacts.

The Monarch said: “It is like history wanting to repeat itself. My forefathers suffered during the British invasion of 1897, and it is not fair that this is happening again. The documents they brought for me to sign would have taken away our rights to these artifacts, and I refused.”