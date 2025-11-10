Nigerian Entrepreneur Solomon Lagoke, launches Bloom Recordz to support emerging artists

PETER MADOJEMU NAIJAHITPLAY

Lagos, Nigeria — Nigerian entrepreneur, author, and IT consultant Solomon Lagoke has officially unveiled his new music imprint, Bloom Recordz, a platform aimed at nurturing young talent and promoting creativity in the country’s growing entertainment industry.

Lagoke, who hails from Ijebu Ode in Ogun State, said the label was born out of a long-held desire to create opportunities for promising musicians. Speaking about his background, he explained that his values and vision were shaped largely by his mother and extended family, describing his early years as “a pretty normal childhood with strong family influence.”

Before venturing into entertainment, Lagoke worked in technology and authored several books, but his passion for music remained constant. “Music has always been a part of my life,” he said. “Now, entering the entertainment scene is my way of providing talented individuals with the opportunities to thrive.”

According to him, the concept for Bloom Recordz had been in development for about four years. “A friend initially suggested it, and we joked about it, but it stuck with me,” he recounted. “The name Bloom represents growth and the beauty found in music.”

Building a Modern Platform

Lagoke described the label’s vision as one focused on diversity and development. “The goal is to build a global music platform that represents modern artists from across the world,” he noted.

He said Bloom Recordz would emphasize talent discovery, artist development, and digital growth. “We’ll use social media, streaming platforms, and digital campaigns to promote our artists and reach wider audiences,” he said.

When asked about what makes a good artist–label partnership, he highlighted transparency and teamwork. “It’s about mutual respect, clear communication, and shared goals,” Lagoke explained. “Both the label and the artist need to understand each other’s vision.”

Establishing a Structure

He added that the label is assembling a professional team of producers, marketing experts, A&R executives, and legal advisers to ensure a transparent and artist-friendly structure. “We want to provide proper guidance, fair contracts, and career support,” he said.

Although the label has not yet announced its first signees, Lagoke said talks are ongoing with several emerging acts. “We’re actively looking for unique sounds and voices,” he revealed.

Looking Ahead

On the label’s long-term goals, Lagoke said he envisions Bloom Recordz becoming one of Africa’s leading independent record labels within five years. “We want to be recognized for discovering and supporting top talent and promoting ethical standards in the music business,” he said.

He also emphasized his desire to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian and African music industries. “I want to leave a legacy of empowering artists and promoting diverse musical voices,” he added.

Connecting with the Label

Bloom Recordz has opened its communication channels to artists, fans, and potential collaborators. Interested individuals can contact the label via email at bloomrecordz

In his closing remarks, Lagoke encouraged young creatives to remain authentic and consistent. “Stay true to your craft and never stop improving. The industry can be tough, but passion and perseverance always stand out,” he said.

