‎ ‎NiDCOM’s Abike Dabiri congratulates Prof. Ononiwu CBE on position as UK’s First black African DG of legal services

‎JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Prof. Grace Chidozie Ononiwu CBE on her historic appointment as the first Black African Director- General of Legal Services in the United Kingdom.

‎

‎Dabiri-Erewa, in the congratulatory message, described Prof. Ononiwu’s achievement as a remarkable milestone and an inspiration to Nigerians across the world.

‎

‎ “Prof. Ononiwu’s excellence, resilience and professionalism embody the very best of our global citizens.

We celebrate her trail-blazing achievement and look forward to even greater heights.”

‎

‎Prof. Ononiwu, a seasoned solicitor and Chief Crown Prosecutor, serves as the Director General of Legal Delivery at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Born to Igbo parents and raised in East London, she qualified as a solicitor in 1991 and has since built an illustrious career in the UK’s justice system.

She has also served as Chair of the National Black Crown Prosecution Association, advocating for equity and representation within the sector.

‎

‎Her numerous accolades include an OBE (2008), CBE (2019), appointment as a Visiting Professor at the University of Hertfordshire, a university building named in her honour in 2022, and repeated recognition on the UK Power List, where she was named Woman of the Year (2020).

