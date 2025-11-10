Honouring Excellence: Colleagues praise Ango’s transparency, welfare focus , digital push

November 10, 2025
News

by Peter Anayo0162

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

Staff of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) have described the Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Michael Ango, as a reform-minded leader who has continued to steer the Service toward excellence, institutional growth, and improved staff welfare.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by Mustapha Sumaila,Head, Corporate Communications, FCT-IRS .

At an event tagged “A Night with Ango”, the Acting Executive Chairman was honoured in recognition of his visionary and exemplary leadership.

The event, organised by the staff of the Service at the weekend, was an evening of appreciation
and goodwill in recognition of Mr. Ango’s commitment to staff development, administrative transparency, and the ongoing transformation of the organisation into a model revenue institution.

In his remarks, Mr. Ango expressed deep gratitude to the staff for the honour, noting that he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout and the warm reception.

He reaffirmed his dedication to building an organisation that prioritises staff welfare, professional growth, and service excellence.

“I am very honoured and very appreciative of your efforts to appreciate me. When I first resumed, I made a commitment to ensure that staff welfare, particularly salary increments and career progression, remain at the top of our agenda.

I want to assure you that, by the grace of God and with your support, we will achieve these goals,” he said.

The Acting Executive Chairman highlighted key reforms underway within the Service, including plans to introduce a fully automated, merit-based promotion examination system, improved working conditions across tax offices, and the procurement of staff buses to ease staff commuting challenges.

He also underscored the importance of collective effort in driving institutional success, stating that the vision for the FCT-IRS goes beyond individual achievements.

“Leaders will come and go, employees will come and go, but the organisation will remain.

What we are building today will stand the test of time so that our children and their children can find pride in working here one day,” he noted.

Ango called on staff to remain committed, united, and optimistic as the Service continues to pursue reforms that will enhance operational efficiency and improve overall productivity.

The event featured goodwill messages, expressions of gratitude, and moments of camaraderie among staff who commended the Acting Executive Chairman for his humility, accessibility, and dedication to the progress of the organisation.

 

