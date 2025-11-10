FCTA debunks Sahara Reporters’ claims that Wike owes ABC staff salaries

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rejected as “incorrect, unfair and subjective” a recent online report by Sahara Reporters alleging that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike has failed to pay salaries of workers at the Abuja Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and has neglected the public broadcaster.

In a press release issued by the Acting Managing Director of ABC, the corporation’s management said that “nothing in the allegations could be further from the truth in every material.”

The statement, signed by the Ag. MD, emphasized that the FCTA, under Barrister Wike’s leadership, has paid the salaries of all pensionable staff of ABC in full and up to date as of October 2025.

The release also noted that verifiable records show the administration is actively working to uplift the status of the corporation.

Specifically, Wike has approved the regularization of ABC’s ad‑hoc staff, granting them pensionable status within the organization.

The ABC management reminded the public that while investigative journalism, such as that practiced by Sahara Reporters, plays a vital role in holding officials accountable, the Nigerian constitution guarantees the right to a fair hearing and respect for privacy.

The statement suggested that the Sahara Reporters’ piece appears “baseless, faulty and a calculated, desperate attempt to paint the Honourable Minister Barr Wike in a bad light.”

The release further criticized the outlet for ignoring basic journalistic ethics, particularly the principles of fairness and balanced reporting.

It said the publication failed to seek comment or correspondence from ABC’s management before publishing the story, constituting “an ethical breach, to say the least.”

ABC affirmed that it operates an open administration and provides 24‑hour service on both its radio and television platforms. The corporation also noted that disinformation and fake news are not acceptable contributions to nation‑building.

Its emphasized that residents of Abuja have continued to commend Minister Wike for his infrastructure development initiatives, describing him as a focused and transformative leader who keeps his promises.

The FCTA’s rebuttal underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency and to the welfare of ABC staff, while urging media outlets to adhere to ethical standards in reporting on public institutions.

