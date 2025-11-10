Ex-NNPP Southwest spokesman joins PDP

…Says move is for progressive alignment

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Barely two weeks after resigning from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the party’s former Southwest Zonal Public Relations Officer, Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus, popularly known as BAKO, has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He described his defection as a “progressive alignment aimed at contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s democratic growth.”

The announcement was made on Monday, November 10, 2025, during a public declaration of his membership of the PDP in the presence of key party leaders and supporters.

Speaking with journalists, Badmus said his decision was borne out of “deep reflection on the current political realities in Nigeria” and his desire to “work with a broader coalition of like-minded patriots” to advance good governance.

“Politics for me has always been about interest, service to humanity, and not sentiments. After much consultation with my supporters and mentors, I have decided to join the Peoples Democratic Party — a platform that offers genuine opportunities for youth participation, inclusiveness, and national unity,” Badmus said.

He added that his move was not driven by personal ambition, but by a “strategic and patriotic conviction” that Nigeria’s democracy requires “a stronger and more people-oriented political foundation.

“I am proud of my time with the NNPP. It was a period of learning and service. But for Nigeria to move forward, we must all align with platforms that have the structure, experience, and reach to deliver tangible progress to our people,” he stated.

Badmus, who had earlier tendered his resignation to the NNPP’s ward, state, and national leadership on October 29, 2025, expressed gratitude to his former political associates, describing the NNPP as “a movement that shaped his political voice and advocacy for youth inclusion.”

During his tenure as NNPP Southwest PRO, Badmus became one of the party’s most visible figures in the region, leading grassroots mobilization campaigns, coordinating media engagements, and building youth structures that enhanced the party’s image during the 2023 general elections.

Political observers described his defection as a “significant gain” for the PDP in Ogun State and the wider Southwest region, given his influence among young political communicators and mobilizers.

Reacting to his defection, a PDP chieftain in Ogun State who attended the event welcomed Badmus to the party, saying his decision reflects a “wave of reawakening among progressive politicians” seeking national stability.

“Hon. Badmus entry into the PDP shows that the party remains a credible destination for Nigerians who are truly passionate about reform and progress. We welcome him home,” the PDP leader said.

Sources close to the former NNPP spokesman hinted that he is likely to play an active role in the PDP’s youth engagement and publicity units, leveraging his media experience and public relations expertise.

