Enugu will lead Nigeria in crash-free highways – Gov. Mbah vows

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Gov. Peter Mbah says that Enugu State will lead Nigeria in crash-free highways through fully-funded joint operations, tech upgrades like AI cameras and community town halls to ensure safety compliance.

Mbah said this in an address on Sunday during the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) 2025 Enugu Sectoral Workshop for Special Marshals and Investiture of Honourary Special Marshals held in Enugu.

The theme of the workshop was: “Enhancing Security and Safety Strategies for Special Marshals Operations”.

According to him, our ongoing reconstructions over 1,000 kilometres of roads – have slashed crashes by 25 per cent in key corridors like Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and we cannot relent.

Represented by the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Sunday Ajogwu, the governor noted that his administration recognises that “transportation safety is not merely a technical issue as it is also a moral imperative as well.

“I have pledged and will deliver unwavering support to FRSC initiatives: from legislative backing for stricter enforcement to state-of-the-art patrol vehicles and tech-driven surveillance via our Enugu Security Trust Fund,” he said.

Mbah, who commended FRSC Enugu State Command for the exemplary organisation, appreciated the FRSC Corps Marshal for entrusting Enugu, the heartbeat of the South-East, with hosting the pivotal event.

Earlier, the Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, said that the Special Marshal Scheme remained the bedrock of public partnership in the FRSC.

Agbakoba said that special marshals are the Corps’ ambassadors in various communities and professional fields, rendering road safety duties on a voluntary basis; which is a testament to the highest ideals of citizenship and service.

“The corps leadership, under the guidance of the Corps Marshal, places a high premium on the contributions of the Special Marshals. This workshop is a clear demonstration of that commitment,” he said.

The National Coordinator of Special Marshals, Mr Usman Adaji, who held a minute silence for special marshals who lost their lives in the line of voluntary duty nationwide, hailed the resilience of the special marshals.

Represented by the body’s National Secretary, Mr Friday Ekhator, the national coordinator said that the workshop would enhance operational effectiveness of special marshals through training on risk mitigation, personal protective protocols and emergency response.

One of the new Honourary Special Marshals, Chief Kingsley Ede, lauded the FRSC for creating a platform where people can contribute to the safety of Nigerians and the betterment of society in general.

Another Honourary Special Marshal, Dr Oscar Bernards, said that he would continue to contribute to ensure that everyone remained safe on the road as well as be an instrument to uplift the society.

