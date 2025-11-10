November 10, 2025
Trending now

Nigerian Entrepreneur Solomon Lagoke, launches Bloom Recordz to support emerging artists

‎ ‎NiDCOM’s Abike Dabiri congratulates Prof. Ononiwu CBE on position as UK’s…

Trump and the imperative of global coalition against terrorists in Nigeria

BOLA OYEBAMIJI: From banking halls to navigation of leadership roles in national…

Honouring Excellence: Colleagues praise Ango’s transparency, welfare focus , digital push

Anambra Guber Election: PSC commend Police performance

2026 World Cup: Churchill Oliseh charges NFF to build on Nigeria’s Football…

Deputy Speaker campaigns after launch, Renewed Hope ,to Support Tinubu relection 2027

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 10, 2025

Abia: Gov. Otti increases NYSC members monthly allowance to N50,000

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker campaigns after launch, Renewed Hope ,to Support Tinubu relection 2027

by Peter Anayo0162

Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu (middle) addressing the people of Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Ugwunagbo, Osisoma local Government of Abia state, after the launch, Renewed Hope, to Support Tunbus relection 2027.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

House Committee on Petroleum Resources [UPSTRAM], Strategy meeting on Nat’l Commission for decommissioning oil and Gas Installation [NC-DOGI] BILL held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 10, 2024

Editor

Muslim Engineers Association of Nigeria 3rd Annual Public Lecture held in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO