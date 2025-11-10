CP Orutugu thanks Anambra security stakeholders for assistance in promoting peace, communal harmony during election

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has expressed profound gratitude to security stakeholders, community leaders, and residents of the State for their cooperation and support to the Police throughout the period leading up to the just-concluded Governorship election in the state.

Stating this in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Orutugu stressed that the peaceful atmosphere recorded across the State was made possible through the collective commitment of sister security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), traditional rulers, youth groups, and other critical stakeholders who worked closely with the Police in sustaining the message of peace and promoting communal harmony before, during, and after the polls.

While noting that such a partnership greatly enhanced operational coordination and contributed immensely to the overall success of the Command’s election, Orutugu said, “Security plan, created a conducive environment for voters to exercise their franchise in a safe and secure environment.

“I commend the Command for their professionalism, dedication, and resilience throughout the election period

The CP reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining public order and protecting lives and property across the State.

He further urged residents to continue to support the Police and other security agencies in consolidating the gains of peace achieved during the elections and to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities capable of breaching the public peace.

Recall that few weeks before the Governorship Election, the Commissioner of Police embarked on a State-wide security advocacy tour across communities in the state, engaging with traditional rulers, youth leaders, religious bodies, and market unions.

The advocacy centered on the need for peace, voter confidence and community partnership in achieving a violence-free election.

“The Command does not take this level of compliance for granted and encourages residents to sustain the same spirit of unity, tolerance and mutual respect that strengthens our collective resolve to reject anything capable of dividing us as a people”, CP Orutugu stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2