BOLA OYEBAMIJI: From banking halls to navigation of leadership roles in national waterways

When it comes to combining financial discipline with public service excellence, few names resonate as strongly as Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, a seasoned banker, technocrat, entrepreneur, and administrator whose leadership footprint stretches from Osun State’s finance ministry to the corridors of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Born on November 17, 1965 in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, Oyebamiji’s story is one of steady growth built on hard work, integrity, and an unyielding commitment to excellence.

Oyebamiji began his early education at A.D.C. Primary School, Oke-Ada, Ikire, from 1971 to 1977, before proceeding to Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire, where he obtained his Secondary School Leaving Certificate in 1982. His brilliance was evident from an early age, earning him multiple awards for outstanding performance in the Common Entrance and First School Leaving Certificate examinations.

Driven by a passion for knowledge, he proceeded to The Polytechnic, Ibadan, where he earned a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance in 1987. His educational pursuit continued with a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University in 1997 and another Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti in 2004.

Oyebamiji began his professional career in 1987 at the International Banking Division of Wema Bank Plc as an Assistant Manager. His impressive performance saw him rise rapidly within the banking sector. In 1998, he joined Trans International Bank Plc, Ikeja, where he rose to become Head of Lagos Region by 2003.

He later joined Enterprise Bank Ltd in Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2009 as Head of Retail Business. His over two decades in banking equipped him with a deep understanding of financial management, risk assessment, and leadership, qualities that would later define his career in public service.

Throughout his banking career, Oyebamiji received several recognitions, including the Outstanding Deposit Performance Award (Spring Bank, 2007), Excellent Performance Award (Spring Bank, 2007), Most Profitable Manager of the Year (Trans International Bank, 2004), and Half-Year Outstanding Performance Award (Trans International Bank, 2001).

In 2012, his managerial expertise attracted the attention of the Osun State Government under then-Governor Rauf Aregbesola, who appointed him as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Osun State Investment Company Limited now Omoluabi Holdings.

During his tenure as the OSICOL boss, he turned around the fortunes of the company, growing it from about N300 million to about N3 billion within five years. He dispensed his wealth of experience in contributing immensely to the state’s IGR, attaining an impressive record performance that threw him up for the position of Commissioner for Finance in Osun State in 2017.

His transparency in financial operations and efficient budgetary management earned him an extended term in office by the then-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who did not need to look farther before settling for a man widely regarded as a public sector expert in human resources, finance, and policy formation.

During his eight-year tenure, Oyebamiji reinforced the state’s financial framework, promoted transparency in public finance, and ensured prudent and efficient budget management.

A worthy son of Ikire, Oyebamiji remains deeply connected to his roots. He is an active member of several community organizations, including Destiny Club, Ikire Businessmen Club, and the Ikire Progressive Union. In both 2010 and 2018, he received the Ikire Day Award of Excellence for his contributions to community development.

In recognition of his leadership qualities and contribution to community development, the Akire of Ikire Land, Oba Olatunde Lambe Loyé III, conferred on him the prestigious title of Asiwaju of Ikire in January 2020, a position that underscores his role as a torchbearer and foremost son of Ikire.

Following excellent performance at different offices held by Oyebamiji, in October, 2023, the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, appointed him as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the position he has occupied to date.

Oyebamiji as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIWA, has displayed exceptional dedication in the performance of his duty, bringing to the agency over 30 years of combined experience in banking, investment, and public administration.

At NIWA, he has continued to champion reforms aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s inland waterways as a viable alternative for transportation, trade, and logistics. His leadership style emphasizes accountability, innovation, and the promotion of sustainable infrastructure to boost economic growth.

Beyond his public service roles, Oyebamiji is also an accomplished entrepreneur. He is the Chairman of White Green Farms, a large-scale agricultural enterprise he founded over 25 years ago. The farm, with subsidiaries in Onireke, Funmilayo, Agboora, and Oosa villages, specializes in yam and plantain flour, palm oil, palm kernel, maize, and other grains — contributing significantly to food production and rural employment in Osun State.

Hon. Oyebamiji’s commitment to professional development has seen him earn multiple fellowships, including: Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) – 2019, Fellow, Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (ICEN) – 2011, Fellow, Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP) – 2016.

He has also attended numerous professional courses and international workshops across Nigeria, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Turkey, covering areas such as risk management, corporate governance, and financial leadership.

Code-named AMBO in the political space, Oyebamiji is a loyal and grassroots-oriented member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and is today regarded as one of the leading gubernatorial aspirants of the party in Osun State.

AMBO, an abbreviation of his name, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has been instrumental in grassroots mobilization and policy formulation, promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

His calm disposition, administrative depth, and track record of performance have endeared him to stakeholders across political divides.

He has built a reputation as a result-driven professional and patriotic administrator. His journey reflects resilience, competence, and an enduring commitment to service values that continue to define his leadership both in the public and private sectors.

