Anambra Guber Election: PSC commend Police performance

*Says Poll largely free and fair.

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Police Service Commission PSC has commended the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for its effective and efficient deployment of Officers and Men for the off cycle Anambra state Governorship election which held today, Saturday November 8th 2025.

The Commission in a release by the Head of Press and Public Relations Ikechukwu Ani said the performance of the Police was above average and has largely given legitimacy to the election which it considered peaceful.

Commission Staff Monitors in Anambra State he said reported that Police conduct during the election was professional and orderly.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police retired and leader of the PSC team Bar. Taiwo Lakanu commended the Police for an efficient and effective election operation in Anambra state.

He commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Olukayode Egbetokun for ensuring that his Officers and Men deployed for the election were properly equipped to provide the required environment for a free and fair election.

DIG Lakanu who visited some Polling Units in the state, noted that he met an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, adding that Anambrarians voted without fear.

‘I didn’t see ballot snatching in the places I visited and I was impressed with the orderliness in the voting centres.

He said the Commission will continue to support efforts to sustain and improve Police performance at elections so as to help deepen democracy in Nigeria.

Ferdinand Ekpe, Director, Department of Police Discipline in the Commission and who led the PSC team to monitor Police conduct in Anambra North zone said there was effective collaboration between the Police, the lead Agency in internal security and other security Agencies in the zone.

His team visited three wards and five Polling Units in Onitsha North Local Government Area; seven wards, ten Polling Units in Onitsha South Local Government; two wards, three Polling Units in Ogbaru Local Government and four wards and six Polling Units in Oyi Local Government.

In Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, the PSC team leader, George Muruako, Deputy Director Department of Police Investigation, also reported effective collaboration between the Police and other security Agencies.

He noted that the Police were courteous and were able to ensure orderliness around the voting area.

The team covered Agu Awka ward

And visited Aroma junction Polling unit, 1 and 2, Esther Obiakor Estate, Ministry of Lands Polling Unit, Nwakpadolu Polling unit.

They also covered Anaocha Local Government and visited Agulu Ezigbo Units 1 and 2, Azunano Units 1 and 2 and noted that there were an average of 3 to 5 Police men in the Polling Units supported by officers from sister Agencies such as NSCDC.

The Commission also monitored the conduct of Police men at Anambra South Senatorial zone and was led by Mrs Justina Okurubonye, a Deputy Director in the Department of Police Investigation.

The team visited five of the seven Local governments of the zone. They visited Orumba North (8units), Ihiala (8units), Ekwusigo (7units) and Nnewi North(10units).

The team reported that the Police were professional and had name tags on them.

