November 10, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Abia: Gov. Otti increases NYSC members monthly allowance to N50,000

by Peter Anayo079

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

 

  The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti, has approved an increase in monthly allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the State from N4000 to N50000.

In a release by his Chief Press Secretary Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, explained that “in addition to the Federal Government’s increased monthly allowance of N77,000 ,all Corps Members serving in Abia State will now earn a base monthly allowance of N20000, while those serving within State Government Establishments and specifically Teaching/Medical personnel, will earn an additional discriminatory allowance of N10,000 and N30,000 respectively to motivate interested corp members, thereby bridging the human capacity gap created by decades of neglect and attrition in both sectors”

 The Statement noted that this marks the first major adjustment after 27 years, reflecting Governor Otti’s commitment to youth empowerment and workforce development in Abia

