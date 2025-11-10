2026 World Cup: Churchill Oliseh charges NFF to build on Nigeria’s Football strength

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

The Owner of FC Ebedei, Barrister Churchill Oliseh, has emphasised the importance of Nigerian football administrators and stakeholders focusing on the core strengths of the nation’s football.

Speaking with sports writers in Abeokuta on Wednesday, the widely travelled football administrator highlighted the need for Nigerian football to continue growing at a fast and sustainable pace.

“Every football nation identifies its strength and works at improving that strength,” Oliseh said.

“We must understand what makes Nigerian football unique and keep building on it.”

He noted that although Nigerian football has made significant progress over the years, there is still room for improvement in all aspects of the game.

Speaking about his motivation for establishing FC Ebedei, Oliseh explained that it was born out of a desire to address the challenges within Nigerian football and contribute to its development.

“I was confronted with the realities and limitations of our football, and I realized that nobody seemed to be working towards getting it right.

Since it’s something I’m equipped to do, I decided to take it upon myself to develop players,” he said.

Over the years, FC Ebedei has remained a consistent breeding ground for top Nigerian talents who have gone on to represent the country at various levels.

The club has produced stars such as Obafemi Martins and Super Eagles trio Paul Onuachu, Frank Onyeka, and Raphael Onyedika.

Other notable alumni include Sylvester Igboun, Obafemi Martins, Izunna Uzochukwu, Femi Ajilore, Ayo Makinwa, and Ifeanyi Emeghara, Frank Onyeka, Paul Onuachu, Rapheal Onyedika, all of whom have made significant contributions to Nigerian and international football.

