Tiv traditional ruler urges Nigerians to unite against enemies of nation

The Tiv traditional ruler, Dr. Geoffrey Begha (JP) leading members of his cabinet in a procession and in a group picture after the event.

Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups have been urged to unite solidly behind the Federal Government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enable the nation overcome its numerous challenges and the growing internal and external forces working against the nation’s progress which are trying hard to divide the people for selfish reasons.

The traditional ruler of the Tiv community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) HRH. Dr. Geoffrey Begha JP. (Ter Kuje), who made the remarks on Saturday in an interview with newsmen at the sidelines of the celebration of the 1st edition of Tiv FCT Community Cultural Day, stated that the nation needs the unity of the people more now to enable Nigeria stand firmly as a sovereign, independent entity.

He urged Nigerians to resist every effort by divisive elements to use our diversity in language, culture, traditional identities, and religion to destroy or destabilise the nation or set the people against one another.

The community leader pointed out that enemies of progress will always look for easy means to sow seeds of hatred and divisions among the people.

Dr. Begha also said the cultural assets of the nation are enormous and should be harnessed, properly developed and promoted to their full potentials so that the nation can earn foreign exchange when people showcase their traditions to tourists who would like to learn about the cultures.

He stated that the Tiv cultural day will become an annual event so that the Benue community can use the day to bring their sons and daughters living in the FCT and neighbouring states together for fanfare and education.

“The main purpose of the gathering is to bring the youth population together to interact with elders and to show them what we do in Tiv land, what we eat, and how we dress.

By the time they come together like this once a year, they will remember their roots and take pride in the culture and traditions of their people instead of adopting western traditions and becoming polluted by wayward ideas that are not African,” he said.

Ter Begha urged Nigerians of other ethnic groups to actively promote their cultural identities to prevent them from dying or being overcome by Western cultural practices and ideologies, which, he said, often corrupt the thinking of our youths.

President of the Tiv community, Ambassador Emmanuel Hua (JP), in another interview also commended the idea behind the Tiv Cultural Day, pointing out that many youths have abandoned their native cultures and traditions and embraced foreign ideas and ways of life despite the destructive influence of such practices.

“It is very unfortunate that most of our children have forgotten about their culture and have instead embraced foreign ones without questions.

This is harmful, and except it is checked, it will destroy our native cultures and traditions.

As Africans, we respect our cultures, and once the culture is not there, Africa is gone.

“We must do everything humanly possible to protect our cultures as Africans.

This was why we organised this event, and it will be an annual thing for the FCT.

What we need from the elders is the continuity of the cultures. We call on other tribes to preserve their cultures and traditions.

They should not let Western traditions overwhelm their cultures because doing so will not be good,” Amb. Hua remarked.

The one-day event featured cultural displays, dances, a mini-exhibition of food items enjoyed by Benue State, known as the “Food basket of the nation,” and their native attires of white and black stripe clothing materials as well as native drinks such as palm wine, and Burukutu brewed from millet among others.

