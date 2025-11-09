Soludo re-elected Anambra governor with 422,664 votes

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has won Saturday’s election.

The State Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo as the winner after the collation of results.

He defeated all his challengers in the 21 local governments.

With this development, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was re-elected to be in office until 2030.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) won by a landslide in all the councils.

Edoba announced at the state headquarters of INEC in Awka, the state capital: “I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”.

Soludo secured 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nicholas Ukachukwu, who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

During the election on Saturday, there was widespread voting buying across the state.

Some voters reportedly collected as high as N30,000 per vote.

