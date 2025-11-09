Soludo floors APC’s Ukachukwu as INEC declares him winner of Anambra election

*wins 19 out of 21 Council areas

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has been declared winner of the November 8 governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The vote count for the 21 local government areas in the state which started by 2am had Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA , beating his closest rival, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress, APC with a total of 422,664 votes against 99,445 scored by the APC.

Soludo’s landslide victory is out of the 598,238 accredited voters for the election.

According to the results announced by the State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Edoba Bright Omoregie, SAN, Soludo won convincingly in 19 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

Omoregie declared that “Soludo having satisfied all the constitutional requirements and scored the highest number of valid votes, is hereby returned elected as the Governor of Anambra State.”

Providing a detailed breakdown, the Collation Officer stated that:Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC) – 99,445 votes,Paul Chukwuma (YPP) – 37,753 votes,George Moghalu (LP) – 10,576 votes and Obinna Nwosu (ADC) – 8,208 votes

He revealed that Anambra has 2,788,864 registered voters, with 598,229 accredited voters who participated in the election.

The total valid votes stood at 584,054, rejected votes were 11,244, while the total votes cast amounted to 595,298.

According to him, “Voting was disrupted in a few polling areas affecting 10,481 voters, but after computation, it was determined that the margin of lead between the top two candidates exceeded the number of affected votes.

Hence, the irregularities did not alter the overall outcome.

“I hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Anambra State Governorship Election held on November 8, 2025.

The election was duly contested, and a winner has emerged. Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, having fulfilled all legal requirements and secured the majority of lawful votes, is hereby declared elected,”

Professor Omoregie stated.

“Soludo achieved the constitutional threshold by securing two-thirds of votes in more than two-thirds of the 21 local government areas of the state..”

Reacting to the victory , the National Chairman of APGA, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa who was present during the announcement of results from various Council areas described Soludo’s victory as a well-deserved and historic mandate.

He thanked the people of Anambra for their overwhelming support, noting, “The outcome reflects the confidence of the electorate in Soludo’s performance during his first term, particularly in infrastructure renewal, economic reforms, and grassroots development.

“This victory is a resounding vote of confidence in the leadership of Governor Soludo. Ndi Anambra have reaffirmed their belief that our governor has delivered on his promises and deserves a second term to consolidate his achievements,” Ezeokenwa stated.

Ezeokenwa however expressed disappointment that the party could not achieve its target of winning all 21 local government areas as in previous elections but observed that the result was a call to greater service.

He added, “We are grateful but not complacent. This victory is not an end but a renewed call to serve.

Anambra has not seen anything yet — the next four years will redefine governance and development in our state.”

Soludo’s re-election no doubt has portrayed APGA’s continued dominance in Anambra politics in over 15 years and still counting.

It reaffirmed the party’s strong grassroots structure and regional influence, while marking a major setback for the APC and PDP.

Meanwhile, observers have described the election as generally peaceful, noting that INEC’s prompt collation of results is a reflection of its improved election management process.

The figures as announced by the electoral umpire, INEC

Registered voters:

2,788,864

Accredited voters:

598,229

Total votes cast:

595,298

Total valid votes:

584,054

Rejected votes:

11,244

Political parties tallies:

A – 224

AA – 1145

AAC – 292

ADC – 8208

APC – 99,445

APGA – 422,664

APM – 892

APP – 73

BP – 126

LP – 10,576

NNPP – 525

NRM – 36

PDP – 1401

SDP – 241

YPP – 37753

ZLP – 453

