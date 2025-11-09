Real Estate expert hails Dr. Udeh’s appointment as Minister of Science ,Technology

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd, Architect Dr. Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, has praised the appointment of Dr. Udeh as the Minister of Science and Technology, describing it as a well deserved recognition of excellence and capacity.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu at the weekend, Dr. Emmanuel said the appointment of Dr. Udeh, who also served as the former Attorney General of Enugu State, shows the federal government’s commitment to competence and innovation.

He stated that Dr. Udeh is a shining light whose dedication to progress and national development remains topnotch.

He also said the new minister’s leadership shows measures of excellence and actual service, adding that his innovative drive is backed by years of solid experience in governance.

According to him, Dr. Udeh embodies bona fide intentions toward national growth, and his antecedents in Enugu stand as proof of his ability to translate vision into reality.

Dr. Onyekachi stated that Nigeria’s journey toward technological advancement requires men of integrity, creativity, and courage to act, which Dr. Udeh has in abundance.

“Dr. Udeh’s approach to science and innovation typifies a rare blend of intellect and practicality, traits that distinguish true leaders from mere officeholders.”

Dr. Onyekachi also expressed confidence that the new minister’s leadership at the federal level would inspire a new generation of Nigerian scientists, architects, and innovators.

He described Dr. Udeh’s forward thinking nature and progressive policy outlook as one that is rare to find in this generation.

The real estate veteran further stated that during Dr. Udeh’s tenure as Attorney General, his policies promoted fairness and equity in the justice system, showing the principle of audi alteram partem, let the other side be heard, adding that this mindset has guided his inclusive and participatory approach to leadership.

He further commended Dr. Udeh’s humility and accessibility, saying that despite his new position, he remains grounded and approachable.

“His philosophy of service shows salus populi suprema lex, which means the welfare of the people is the highest law.

His work is not just about technology; it is about improving lives and empowering the people.”

He described Dr. Udeh as a public servant of the people, who he always calls his beloved elder brother, that will make an indelible impact in our nation’s growth with his new position.

“He is not just a public figure to me; he is my dearest big brother. His vision, integrity, and sincerity give hope that leadership can truly serve the people.

His appointment is indeed a blessing to Nigeria.”

“He is going to bring innovations that will transform our dear country.”

Dr. Onyekachi thanked Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah for the opportunity he gave Dr. Udeh to showcase his capabilities while also commending President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his administration.

