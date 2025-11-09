Ready Man conference brings Hope, Health , dignity to Nigerian Fathers

Convener, Ready Man Conference, Mr Ibereayo Amoo; Outreach Coordinator , Tolu Oletu ; (both middle) Pose with the Participants and their gift during Ready Man Conference, Community Outreach on free haircuts , free hygiene, free Medical Checkup free food Packs etc. held at industrial Avenue ,Sabo yaba in Lagos on 8/II/2025.

STORY BY CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Ready Man Conference Community Outreach in Yaba, Nigeria, was a heartwarming and inspiring event that brought together over 150 men in an atmosphere filled with brotherhood, hope, and a renewed sense of strength and purpose. This gathering aimed to uplift and empower Nigerian fathers by reminding them of their intrinsic value, encouraging them to lead with both resilience and compassion.

The initiative was spearheaded by Mr. Ibereayo Amoo, the visionary behind the project. He explained that the outreach was born out of a deep passion to reinforce the importance of men in society and to give back to the community. In an interview with Champion Newspapers.Amoo expressed that, “Today is about connecting with people and reminding our men that they matter. Many men are busy providing for their families but often neglect their own well-being. We are here to tell them that they are seen, valued, and important.”

The second edition of the Ready Man Conference focused on critical areas such as men’s health, wellness, and emotional strength. Attendees received free medical check-ups, including blood pressure monitoring, blood sugar testing, and eye examinations. Additionally, participants benefited from free haircuts, clothing, and food packs that they could share with their families. Amoo emphasized that the initiative also seeks to address social issues, stating, “We want our men to know that domestic violence is not the way, and drug abuse is not the way. Every man has value. Every man matters.”

Funded through the personal commitments of Mr. Amoo, along with support from family and friends, the outreach program began in 2024. Although it currently takes place once a year, there are aspirations to expand its reach beyond Yaba and across Nigeria. “We started in Yaba because this is where I live,” Amoo explained. “But with time, we’ll take it beyond Lagos and even beyond Nigeria to reach more communities in need.”

Ms. Tolu Oletu, the Outreach Coordinator who has played a pivotal role in organizing the event, shared insights about this year’s theme, “A Vision to Live.” She highlighted that the theme centers on restoring dignity to hardworking men, such as tricycle and bus drivers. “We want to remind them that they are not forgotten,” Oletu said. “Through free haircuts, medical care, and food items for their families, we are saying, ‘You matter — your vision matters.’”

Participants expressed heartfelt appreciation for the event, describing it as both “timely” and “uplifting.” One of the beneficiaries, a commercial driver, shared his feelings, saying, “No one has ever done something like this for us. They made us feel important again.”

As the day drew to a close, a powerful message resonated among the crowd—an inspiring call to men everywhere: “Your health matters. Your welfare matters. Even if you think no one sees you, we see you — and we value you.” This event served as a reminder that every man’s well-being and dignity are vital, and it highlighted the importance of community support and compassion in fostering a healthier, more respectful society.

