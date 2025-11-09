Port Harcourt Area 1 Customs Sets New Record With Over N33.7bn Revenue In October, Surpasses 2025 Target

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Port Harcourt Area 1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it has generated N247.461bn between January to October 2025, surpassing its 2025 annual revenue target of N216bn, by over N31bn, with two months remaining in the year.

This is just as the Command at the weekend, announced that it has achieved a record-breaking revenue collection milestone of N33.753bn in October 2025, the highest monthly revenue generation in the history of the Command.

The Port Harcourt Area 1 Customs Controller, Comptroller Salamatu Atuluku, made the announcement while briefing journalists on the achievements recorded by the Command in its statutory responsibilities, particularly in the areas of revenue collection, trade facilitation, and enforcement of government fiscal policies.

Comptroller Atuluku explained that the Command’s N247.461bn cumulative revenue from January to October 2025, represents a 51% growth from the same period in 2024.

She said, “Our performance in the month of October 2025, and cumulatively from January to October 2025, reflects not just figures, but of dedication, reform, and collaboration. It tells how, through teamwork and innovation, we have continued to promote legitimate trade, blocked revenue leakages, and contribute significantly to national development.

“For the month of October 2025, the Port Harcourt Area 1 Command collected a significant total revenue of N33.753bn, as against N9.079bn collected in the corresponding month of October 2024. This is the highest revenue collection in the history of the Command, and represents

an extraordinary increase of about 272%, a record that stands as a testament to our collective commitment and the improved efficiency of our operational processes.

“Equally impressive is the Command’s cumulative revenue for the period of January to October 2025, which stands at N247.461bn, compared to N164.080bn generated within the same period in 2024. This translates to a commendable growth of about 51%, demonstrating the Command’s steady and consistent revenue performance.

“With a 2025 annual revenue target of N216bn and a monthly average target of N18.07bn, I am pleased to inform you that as at October 2025, the Command has already surpassed its annual target by over N31bn, with two powerful “Ember” months to go.

“This achievement is not accidental. It is the result of strategic leadership, renewed operational discipline, and the unwavering dedication of officers and men under my watch.”

Comptroller Atuluku attributed the record breaking achievement by the Command to strategic leadership, strengthened partnerships with stakeholders, collaboration and innovation, especially with the use of a digital analytics and monitoring platform, “Bodogwu”, to track and optimize revenue collection.

She emphasised that the revenue collected contributes to national development, powering road construction, healthcare delivery, education, and security infrastructures.

“One of the innovative tools that has greatly enhanced our revenue performance is Bodogwu, a digital analytics and monitoring platform designed to track, analyze, and optimize revenue collection processes. Through Bodogwu, we have been able to identify bottlenecks, improve data accuracy, and ensure real-time revenue accountability. This innovation has greatly supported our drive towards operational transparency and efficiency.

“We have also strengthened collaboration with stakeholders, including sister government agencies, to ensure that all processes are conducted with mutual respect, accountability, and understanding. Our partnership with stakeholders continues to yield positive results, in enhancing transparency, encouraging voluntary compliance, and reducing disputes at the Port.”

She however, thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, officers of the Command, operators and partners at the Port for their support and collaborations, stressing that the Command will not rest on its oars, but will continue to pursue excellence through enhanced intelligence-driven operations, continuous stakeholder engagement, and the full deployment of automation tools to strengthen compliance and trade facilitation.