Okpebholo leads cabinet, APC leaders to thanksgiving mass, reaffirms commitment to security, devt

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Sunday led members of the State Executive Council and top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Auchi Diocese, for a thanksgiving service marking his one year in office.

Speaking during the service, Governor Okpebholo expressed profound gratitude to God for His grace and faithfulness, recalling how he made a solemn vow a year ago to return in thanksgiving upon winning both the primaries and the governorship election.

“Sometimes last year, I was in this church and I said, by God’s grace, that if I win the primaries and the gubernatorial election, I will return here to give thanks to God. Today, I have come to redeem that vow,” the Governor declared.

The Governor extended heartfelt appreciation to the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel G. Dunia, and the Catholic faithful for their prayers and moral support, describing them as partners in the journey of faith and governance.

“I want to thank the Bishop for your prayers and support. When he was speaking today, he was speaking my mind,” Okpebholo noted.

Governor Okpebholo used the occasion to reflect on his administration’s priorities, particularly road infrastructure and security, which he identified as pressing challenges confronting the State.

“As I came here today, my mind was on how we will fix the bad roads. The second thought on my mind is about a matter that concerns us all — insecurity. We will continue to do our best to fight insecurity and ensure that the evil ones are driven out of our midst,” he affirmed.

The Governor also sympathized with the Church and families affected by recent kidnappings of priests within the Diocese, assuring them of the government’s resolve to restore peace and order across the State.

“While I sympathize with the Church over the kidnapped priests in recent times, I want to say that there is never a day we are not concerned about the insecurity in our land. We are doing everything possible to bring it to an end. I assure you that very soon, with your prayers and our efforts, we will overcome,” Okpebholo declared.

Okpebholo further reaffirmed his administration’s determination to rebuild Edo State on the foundation of peace, faith, and purposeful leadership.

He emphasized that governance must always reflect compassion, service, and accountability, assuring the people that his administration remains committed to driving sustainable development across all sectors.

The thanksgiving service was officiated by the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel G. Dunia, who delivered a sermon centered on cleanliness, holiness, and the virtues of gratitude in leadership.

The Bishop commended Governor Okpebholo for his reintroduction of the State’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise, describing it as a necessary step toward public health and moral discipline.

Bishop Dunia also lauded the Governor for being a man of integrity who keeps his word, recalling the Governor’s vow during last year’s service to return for thanksgiving if elected.

“You made a promise before God and His people that you would return to this altar to give thanks if you emerged victorious. Today, you have kept that promise. This is the mark of a man of faith and truth,” the Bishop said.

The thanksgiving service drew dignitaries and worshippers from across all strata of the society, reflecting the atmosphere of unity and gratitude that characterized the event.

Governor Okpebholo’s return to the same altar where he made his vow a year ago affirms a rare blend of humility, faith and integrity in leadership and reechoes the Governor’s consistent message; that service to the people must be anchored on divine guidance, moral integrity, and a commitment to collective well-being.

As Edo State marks one year under his stewardship, Sunday’s thanksgiving offered a symbolic reminder of a leader who acknowledges divine providence in his journey, while reaffirming his pledge to make governance a tool for peace, progress, and the restoration of public trust according to a statement signed by

Fred Itua, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo.