Lagos  City Mega  Crusade 2025; “Help  From  Above “- A Divine  Gathering  of  Hope , Impact

Lagos, Nigeria, in Ipaja axis and it’s environ is yet to experience the raw power of God in action in a remarkable display of divine insight as Dr Andy Ikekhide the host of TGC Network is set for 3days Mega Crusade in Lagos.

Dr Andy Ikekhide , a respected man of God with an extraordinary Apostolic Grace for acceleration, emphasizes the theme of the program which is HELP FROM ABOVE.

This spiritual gathering is set to take place from Thursday, December 4th to Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at the Abesan Mini-Stadium, Ipaja, Lagos, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM daily.

Hosted by Dr. Andy and Pastor Mrs. Faith Ikekhide, the Lagos City Mega Crusade promises to be a powerful convergence of faith, worship, and miracles. It is designed to inspire hope, ignite revival, and bring divine intervention to individuals and families across Lagos and beyond.

The event will feature inspiring ministrations by some of Nigeria’s most anointed gospel music ministers, including Minister Lillian Nneji, Evangelist Tope Alabi, and Minister Chioma Jesus. These renowned ministers will lead the congregation in soul-lifting praise and worship sessions, ushering participants into God’s presence. The TGC Network House of Praise and The World Changers will also minister powerfully throughout the event, ensuring an atmosphere filled with spiritual depth and divine encounter.

In addition to the spiritual sessions, the TGC Network has made provisions for free distribution of raw food items to attendees as part of its welfare outreach program. This act of kindness reflects the network’s deep commitment to meeting both the spiritual and physical needs of the people.

Speaking about the event, the convener, Dr. Andy Ikekhide, “This crusade is not just another religious program—it is a divine mandate. We believe God is ready to pour out His help from above to everyone who comes with an expectant heart. In these challenging times, people need hope, and there is no greater help than the one that comes from God.”

Pastor Mrs. Faith Ikekhide added that the Lagos City Mega Crusade will be “a gathering of transformation, healing, and deliverance,” encouraging everyone to come with faith and readiness to receive.

He was Privileged to have been imparted by an African Evangelistic Legend,Evang Reinhard Bonnke with fire of reaching the unreached at palm beach Florida.

TGC Network -The Great Commission Christian also among others prints free tracts for churches to use for soul winning, we visit secondary schools and speak to the future leaders preparing them for tomorrow, we also visit and extend our hands of empathy to inmates, we reach out to street girls, we reach out to the needy with our welfare outreach in different communities, we render free medicals, partner with churches during crusades etc The emphasis on this event is free and open to all. It is expected to draw a massive crowd from across Lagos State and beyond, as people gather to seek divine help and experience the tangible presence of God.

For inquiries and further information, interested participants can contact 08033276818 or 08175422409, or send an email to tgcnetwork@gmail.com.

