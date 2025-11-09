I’m driven by curiosity to translate emotion into visual form

Olawale Miracle Adaramola, a young Nigerian visual artist and creative researcher and an undergraduate civil engineering student of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), will on November 15, 2025 host an art exhibition titled Epiphany Purple. The highly talented Adaramola shares his passion for the arts and his Epiphany purple exhibition mission in this interview with Olaide Afolayan in Christian Benefits Arts & Entertainment. Excerpts

How would you like to be introduced?

My name is Olawale Miracle Adaramola. I am a visual artist exploring consciousness, identity, and awakening through contemporary African expression.

Tell us about your background and personal details?

I was born on the 13th of April, 2004 in Kano, Nigeria but hail from Kwara state. I grew up in a tightly bonded family of devoted Christians in the FCT, Abuja, as the youngest of four children. We grew up comfortable, but very disciplined. For primary education, I attended Unity International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja. For secondary education, I attended Baptist High School Abuja (BHSA) Garki, Abuja. Currently, I am a civil engineering student, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN). I have no formal certificate qualifications in arts other than the fact that it’s a God-given talent; something I’ve been good at before I could read and write. I am a visual artist and creative researcher. Beyond academics, I have always been deeply connected to creativity and self expression, which naturally guides me into the world of arts. My journey as an artist is driven by curiosity, and the desire to translate emotion and consciousness into visual form.

What is your forthcoming exhibition, Epiphany Purple all about?

Epiphany Purple is a visual meditation on awakening. It is a journey from confusion into revelation. It aligns with my own arrival at clarity. This body of work is both testimony and invitation.

Tell us the aim of the exhibition and its potential impact on your life and career?

The aim of the Epiphany Purple exhibition is to share insight, provoke thought, and create moments of stillness, where viewers meet themselves. This exhibition is being organized by me with support from family and friends. But I must mention @placeandtimeng (now W3AVR SOCIETY) for playing a pivotal role in getting here. Their dedication to elevating artistic voices and nurturing spaces for creative expression is second to none. This exhibition marks a point of arrival and the beginning of a new chapter.

How can people participate, view or follow the Epiphany Purple exhibition?

To view, follow or participate in the Epiphany Purple exhibition they will just scan the QR code on the flyer to fill the RSVP form to Attend, Experience, Engage and Support the dialogue.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2