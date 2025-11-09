ICEGOV 2025 : NITDA highlights economic impact, digital transformation gains.

.as DG reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to leading Africa’s digital governance transformation

UGO AMADI

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has hailed the successful conclusion of the 18th International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance (ICEGOV 2025) as a landmark moment for Nigeria’s digital economy aspirations, citing its direct contribution to research excellence, global collaboration and the nation’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.

Hosted in Abuja under the patronage of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ICEGOV 2025 convened global experts for four days of rigorous debate, innovative research presentations, and high-impact partnerships, a convergence that NITDA says aligns closely with the President’s redefined priority area of accelerating economic diversification through industrialisation and digitisation.

The conference, a United Nations University (UNU-EGOV) initiative founded in 2007, brought together academia, industry leaders, civil society, development institutions and government actors to shape the future of electronic governance. This year’s edition placed Nigeria at the center of global digital discourse, showcasing the country’s rising intellectual and technological capacity.

A total of 151 scientific papers were submitted by 308 authors from 33 countries, with emerging economies accounting for 68% of participating scholars, a clear sign of the conference’s inclusive reach. Nigeria led global submissions with 102 authors, followed by Brazil, India, Portugal and Greece.

NITDA emphasised that this strong participation reflects the Agency’s decade-long investment in digital talent development, research funding and ecosystem strengthening, which are investments that are already translating into local and international recognition.

The conference also honoured outstanding research through its Best Paper Awards. Notably, Robert Ifeonu of the Central Bank of Nigeria earned the top award in the Research category for his paper “Micro-Transformation Framework for Public Sector Innovation: Catalysing Resilient, Outcome-Driven Digital Governance.” This, NITDA noted, underscores Nigeria’s emerging leadership in developing home-grown digital governance models capable of driving socio-economic impact.

In her closing remarks, Professor Delfina Soares, Director of UNU-EGOV, extended appreciation to NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, for his early endorsement and strategic leadership in bringing ICEGOV to Abuja. She noted that the local partnerships and sponsorships facilitated by NITDA significantly enhanced the conference’s global value and strengthened Africa’s position in digital governance research.

Speaking on the event’s economic and strategic implications, NITDA affirmed that hosting ICEGOV 2025 delivered multiple layers of value, from boosting Nigeria’s reputation as a digital innovation hub to fostering partnerships that will stimulate new investments, research collaborations and capacity-building programmes.

The Agency added that insights and tools shared during the conference will further accelerate the actualisation of its digital transformation agenda, strengthen public sector efficiency and support the Federal Government’s commitment to economic diversification through digitisation and industrialisation. The knowledge exchange from ICEGOV, it said, will catalyse improved service delivery, enhanced regulatory frameworks and the deepening of Nigeria’s knowledge-driven economy.

As delegates departed Abuja carrying new research linkages and strategic commitments, NITDA reaffirmed its readiness to sustain the momentum, ensuring that Nigeria not only participates in global digital governance conversations but also shapes them.

Interestingly, The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to leading Africa’s digital governance transformation, emphasising research, collaboration, and digital literacy as key drivers of inclusive national development.

This is in alignment with the presidential redefined priority areas of Reforming the Economy for Sustained Inclusive Growth, Enhancing Infrastructure as an Enabler of Growth, Improving Governance for Effective Service Delivery and Accelerating Economic Diversification through Digitalisation, Industrialisation, Creative Arts, Manufacturing and Innovation.

The DG made this known at the 18th edition of the International Conference on Theory and Practice of Electronic Governance (ICEGOV) 2025, themed “Shaping the Future of Digital Governance through Cooperation, Innovation, and Inclusion”, held at the Shehu Musa Yara’dua Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

ICEGOV was conceived in 2007 as an annual gathering to bring together academia, governments, international organisations, civil society, and industry to share the latest insights and experiences in the theory and practice of Electronic Governance.

It brings together diverse teams from multiple disciplines and cultures to tackle complex issues and emerging global challenges, with a focus on sustainable development, social inclusion, and active citizenship.

While describing the event as a remarkable milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward digital leadership, Inuwa said, “Tonight marks a remarkable milestone in our journey to making Nigeria a leader in digital governance. Our participation in previous ICEGOV events inspired us to take on the challenge of hosting the 2025 edition, the first ever in West Africa.”

Inuwa recalled that Nigeria’s increased involvement in ICEGOV was driven by the vision of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, who insisted that Nigeria must not only attend but also contribute through research and capacity building.

“Honourable Minister said he wants us to host workshops at the ICEGOV 2024 because he believes in research, and that if we really want to build a robust and sustainable economy, especially in the digital era, we need to invest heavily in deep research, especially in deep tech,” he stated.

According to him, hosting ICEGOV 2025 aligns perfectly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises economic diversification through digitalisation, industrialisation, creative arts, manufacturing and innovation.

Asserting that the event’s theme mirrors the core of Nigeria’s digital strategy, the NITDA DG explained that co-creation and collaboration are central to the Ministry’s policies, ensuring that digital solutions are designed inclusively and reflect the needs of citizens.

He further disclosed that the conference theme aligns with the Ministry’s strategic plan of Accelerating the Nation’s Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency, which is anchored on five pillars: Knowledge, Policy, Infrastructure, Trade, and ‘Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Capital’.

He also spotlighted Nigeria’s youth advantage, noting that the country’s young, digitally native population presents a major opportunity for growth.

“Digital transformation is not just about technology. it’s about improving how we serve our citizens, and governance must meet citizens where they are, which is online. Our goal is to build trust, efficiency, and better service experiences,” Inuwa averred.

To support this vision, Inuwa detailed NITDA’s wide-ranging initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy and public sector capacity which include, the National Digital Literacy Framework, aimed at ensuring every Nigerian acquires digital skills from early education to adulthood, a collaboration with the Ministry of Education to integrate digital literacy into school curricula by next year, a partnership with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to train all public servants, with over 24,000 already enrolled, and nationwide campaigns to extend digital skills training to market traders, transport workers, senior citizens, and faith-based groups.

He underscored the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration across Africa, calling for a united effort toward digital self-determination.

“Our goal is to build the capacity, infrastructure, and right policies for Africa’s digital self-determination. ICEGOV gives us the platform to learn, share, and shape that future together,” Inuwa concluded.