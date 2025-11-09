Diri’s Leadership, Contribution To Knowledge Exceptional – Shettima, Mutfwang, UNILAG

*Varsity Endows Chair, Presents Book On Bayelsa Gov

*Diri: It’s Motivation For Greater Service

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, have lauded Governor Douye Diri’s remarkable strides in the education sector through transformative initiatives.

They described his administration’s reforms and investments in the sector as visionary in driving a knowledge-based economy.

They gave the commendation at the formal Book Presentation/Launch, Public Lecture and Institution of a Professorial Chair on Leadership and Good Governance in honour of Senator Diri at the University of Lagos on Wednesday.

They said his book, “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri” which was edited by Prof. Hope Eghagha and Sola Ojewusi under the UNILAG Consult, and the endowment of a professorial chair in the Department of Political Science were not only tributes to the Bayelsa governor but also a masterclass in leadership.

Shettima, who was represented by the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the book captured the spirit of Diri’s leadership style, which he said was “refreshing, deliberate and deeply attuned to the oaths and aspirations of his people.”

Hamzat, who also spoke on behalf of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that Diri’s stewardship in Bayelsa in about six years had been characterised by a rare blend of compassion and competence and demonstrated that meaningful progress could be achieved through dialogue, inclusiveness and relentless effort.

“l congratulate Governor Douye Diri on this well-earned honour. This celebration is a testament to your unwavering service, examplary character and steadfastness to the principles of good governance. Bayelsa and Nigeria stand proud of your achievements and the inspiring values you uphold.

“This book captures the spirit of his leadership, core values and courage that define his path. It reminds us that leadership is not about self- aggrandisement but about the lasting impact we forge through lifting our communities and fostering peace and creating opportunities where none existed. It is more than a tribute in leadership transformation that he brings to the lives of his people.”

Shettima expressed the hope that the book would serve as a beacon to inspire leadership across the country to lead compassionately and courageously.

The keynote speaker and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, described Diri as a great Nigerian,

who has demonstrated in spirit and in letter the essence of leadership.

Mutfwang congratulated the Vice Chancellor and UNILAG Consult for documenting Diri’s achievements, which he described as a befitting and prestigious honour.

According to him, the Bayelsa governor has demonstrated quality leadership in virtually every facet of development, particularly in areas of education, healthcare delivery, security and the ongoing effort to light up the state through its independent power project.

He equally stressed the need for Bayelsans, the Ijaw nation and the South South to unite and foster peace and development in the region.

“Several people have had the opportunity to be in leadership and have been forgotten. But l know that when Governor Diri vacates the scene, the drums will still be beating.”

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, said the book provided an opportunity to examine ideas, experiences and reflections of a leader serving in one of Nigeria’s most complex and dynamic regions.

She noted that the Bayelsa governor’s public life offered valuable insights into governance, conflict management and search for peace and development in the Niger Delta.

Ogunsola said the professorial chair in honour of Diri aligned with the institution’s mission to be a global centre of excellence in education, research and innovation.

She commended the Bayelsa governor for investing in knowledge as it was one of the most enduring contributions any public servant can make to society.

Responding, Governor Diri said the honour would spur him and his team to work harder in service of the state.

He noted that the recognition was not only for him but was for the entire Bayelsa, and expressed appreciation to the VC, the institution’s management and the editorial team for acknowledging and compiling his administration’s achievements.

“Those in positions of authority must be accountable to the people and earn their trust without which confidence in governance will inevitably wane. It is in that spirit that l accept this book, which seeks to honour not only me but the entirety of Bayelsa State.

“I accept to support the professorial chair and encourage scholarship that would be beneficial not only to Bayelsa State but also to Nigeria.”

The book was reviewed by veteran journalist and anchor of the programme, Journalists Hangout, on Television Continental (TVC), Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju.

More than one billion naira was pledged at the event as donations by national and state assembly members, government agencies, corporate organisations, members of the state executive council, local governments, private individuals and youth bodies among others.

Dignitaries at the well-attended event included serving and former national and state assembly members as well as Senator Sunday Katung representing Kaduna South, the immediate past deputy governor and chairman, Bayelsa Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd).

Also present were the National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Boladei Igali, Chairman/CEO of De Wayles Group of Companies, High Chief Victor Egukawhore, who was the chief launcher, CEO of Pelfaco Limited, Chief Gesi Asamaowei, CEO of Century Energy, Mr Ken Etete as well as the Managing Director, Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Ebitimi Amgbare, and former Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe.

Others were the chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Bubaraye Dakolo, former All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon, Managing Director, Monimichelle Construction Limited, Mr. Ebi Egbe as well as the Ijaw Ladies Association and various Niger Delta and Ijaw groups based in Lagos.