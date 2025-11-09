Customs Comptroller seeks stakeholders’ support for service efficiency

The Customs Area Controller – Edo/Delta Command, Comptroller Judith Kanu, has sought the support of all stakeholders in the maritime industry to throw their weights behind her efforts to achieve the Command’s set goals and the overall objectives of the Comptroller General of the Service.

The Comptroller who made this call during a stakeholders’ engagement and ONE – STOP -SHOP awareness programme, held at the Command’s conference hall, equally averred to eliminate all bottlenecks hindering business operations in Edo/Delta Command.

With the theme: “How One-stop Shop Improve The Ease Of Doing business And Attract Investment”, the Comptroller explained that the session was imperative for Officers and Men to be in the same page with three points agenda of the Customs Comptroller General (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, which are: Collaboration, Consolidation and Innovation.

Earlier, the CGC had reiterated that his agenda aims to transform the Service into a model public sector institution by adopting modern governance practices, leveraging technology, and working closely with stakeholders to improve trade facilitation, enhance border security, and boost revenue generation.

The sagacious Edo /Delta Comptroller enjoined personnel under her watch to put in practice the knowledge and understanding gained from sensitization session into their daily work in the most ethical and professional manner. The Area Comptroller charged customs agents, shipping companies, other operators and players who are yet to get onboard into the B’Odogwu Platform, to do so immediately, given the associated multiple gains.

The engagement she affirmed was aimed at sharpening officers’ skills and bring them up to speed with the transformational ideologies of the CGC, as it relates to Trade Facilitation, hence the need to be in the same page and deliver on mandate.

“You can not hope to up the ante in your various statutory obligations and responsibilities without equipping yourself with the requisite information and skills. You must put in action what you have learned. When I resumed here, I set up a Revenue Assessment Committee that involves all of us at the ICU, revenue, Valuation, release /enforcement and examination, we must come together and look at every declaration critically and treat it as an entity and take sound decision”

She vowed to eliminate bottlenecks in Edo/Delta Command that characterized most sea ports in the country, by ensuring that officers and men work as team with one goal at a time in the interest of country’s economy.

“We must not lose focus from the three points agenda of the Comptroller General. To strengthen the foundation of the Service through consolidation, to enhance partnership with stakeholders to drive economic growth through collaboration and to strengthening leadership capacity and institutional integrity through innovation. So we must align our vision here with the CGC’s vision, all efforts are geared towards contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development, every Officer and Men is statutorily obligated to contribute towards this noble objectives” she admonished.

Meanwhile, stakeholders took their turns to seek frantic actions from Nigeria Customs’ to walk the talk its transformative initiatives, hence the saying: ‘What is said to be done must be seen to be done’, and ‘what is worth doing is worth doing well.’

”We need a more flexible avenue where we can be onboarded with ease and enjoy the benefits of the every upgraded and innovative processes, system, machineries and platforms, particularly the B’Odogwu” one of the stakeholders implored.