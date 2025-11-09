Anambra guber poll: Jubilation as Soludo floors Ukachukwu, Moghalu, others

.Gov thanks Tinubu, Anambrarians, extends hand of fellowship to opponents

.Mourns councillor shot dead during election

.President, Abiodun, Nwifuru, others congratulate Soludo

.His re-election an affirmation of visionary leadership – Tinubu

.Asks INEC to maintain standards

.It met international standards– UN observer

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha , PAMELA ENOH, Awka and JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Anambra State was thrown to a wild jubilation on Sunday after the overwhelming victory of the State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo in the Saturday’s guber election.

Soludo has therefore extended a hand of fellowship to other candidates who contested against him in the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared Soludo as the winner of the November 8 Governorship election in the state.

The vote count for the 21 local government areas in the state which started by 2am had Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA won with a wide margin of 422,664 votes defeating his closest rival, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress, APC with a total of votes 99,445 votes.

Soludo’s landslide victory came out of the 598,238 accredited voters for the election.

According to the results announced by the State Collation Officer who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Edoba Bright Omoregie, SAN, Soludo won convincingly in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Omoregie declared, “Soludo having satisfied all the constitutional requirements and scored the highest number of valid votes, is hereby returned elected as the Governor of Anambra State.”

Providing a detailed breakdown, the Collation Officer also stated, Paul Chukwuma (YPP) got 37,753 votes, George Moghalu (LP) polled 10,576 votes while Obinna Nwosu (ADC) got 8,208 votes.

He revealed that Anambra has 2,788,864 registered voters, with 598,229 accredited voters participated in the election. The total valid votes stood at 584,054, rejected votes were 11,244, while the total votes cast amounted to 595,298.

According to him, “Voting was disrupted in a few polling areas affecting 10,481 voters, but after computation, it was determined that the margin of lead between the top two candidates exceeded the number of affected votes, hence, the irregularities did not alter the overall outcome.

“I hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Anambra State Governorship Election held on November 8, 2025. The election was duly contested, and a winner has emerged. Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, having fulfilled all legal requirements and secured the majority of lawful votes, is hereby declared elected,” Professor Omoregie stated.

“Soludo achieved the constitutional threshold by securing two-thirds of votes in more than two-thirds of the 21 local government areas of the state.”

Also, Governor Soludo who was reacting to his victory praised Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu for being a democrat and allowing the will of the people to prevail.

He however regretted the death of one of his supporters, a councillor who was shot dead shortly after voting in a border town of Owerre Ezukala.

Addressing journalists at his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, Soludo said: “This is a moment to say congratulations to Anambra People.

“Four years ago we were elected with 112,000 votes, but this time you spoke loudly with 73 percent of the entire votes. This is a show of solidarity and a very emphatic statement.

“Out of 326 wards, we lost only six wards, and we won the entire 21 local government and that is very emphatic statement. We are in partnership with people at all levels in the state and we are matching on to gear four. We are in gear three as it were and we are moving to gear four. Thanks to Anambra people for renewing our employment.

“We thank Mr President, he has proven to be a very good democrat. I thank the new INEC chairman. It was his first outing and as the saying goes you don’t get second chance to make first impression, and you have proven that with this election. Every election years is getting better and better in Anambra.

“Except for few cases, I think the election was very free fair and credible. I thank the ICT section of INEC, as at last night, they had uploaded up to 99 percent of the results and we already knew where the election was going.

“To my brothers (fellow contestants) I say, we were 16, and obviously only one person will win. We have had fun, we have fought but we will still meet at functions at weekends and share drink the Anambra way. I extend a hand of leadership to you and we will work together make Anambra better. For me, we will work for Anambra people and no minute is lost. Ours is an assignment with a deadline.

“We mourn a councillor from Owerre Ezukala community, who was shot after he had just voted.

“It is a border town and we understand they came from the borders and shot him and that was unfair.”

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo on his re-election, calling the result “an affirmation of visionary leadership” and promising closer federal–state collaboration with the State.

President Tinubu in a statement he personally signed, praised voters, security agencies and INEC for a peaceful exercise and urged the governor to be “magnanimous in victory.”

He also commended the new INEC chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan and charged the commission to sustain higher standards in future polls.

He wrote, “I must also congratulate the people of Anambra State, the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission on the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship election.

“Professor Soludo’s re-election is a testament to his visionary leadership and the significant progress the state has made under his guidance.

“Governor Soludo, the Solution, has demonstrated that indeed knowledge is power and that academic principles can be applied in serving the people, undergirding accountability, transparency and prudent management of people and resources.”

Tinubu reminisced on his visit to Anambra State in May, where he inaugurated some projects executed by the Soludo administration.

During the visit, he highlighted the good thinking behind the landmark projects being embarked upon by the governor, whom he called “Mr Solution.”

“That experience is indeed remarkable and will remain indelible in my mind,” he stated.

The President commended Soludo for bringing discipline, grace, brilliance, and a fresh perspective to governance in Anambra, saying, “Under him, Anambra is living up to its motto as the Light of the Nation.”

Assuring Soludo of his support, the President urged the former Central Bank Chief to be magnanimous in victory and to seek the cooperation of his opponents in the just-concluded elections.

He stated, “I assure Governor Soludo of my unwavering support, and I look forward to continued collaboration between Anambra and the Federal Government.

“The victory of the opposition All Grand Progressives Alliance in the election again demonstrates the vitality of our political system and the fact that victory for any progressive and hardworking leader can hardly be encumbered or denied.

Tinubu also thanked the new INEC Chairman, Amupitan, and his team for conducting what, according to him, observers have described as a credible election, “based on the reports I have received thus far.”

“I charge the commission with maintaining the standards and further improving its performance, so we can continue to strengthen and deepen our electoral system,” said Tinubu.

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Governor of Anambra State on his re-election.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, Governor Abiodun said the outcome of the election clearly demonstrated the confidence the people of Anambra repose in Soludo’s leadership.

“With the results of Saturday’s election, the people of Anambra State spoke in clear, unmistakable terms, affirming their belief in the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo,” Abiodun said.

He congratulated Soludo, who also serves as Vice Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, urging him to sustain his policy direction and continue delivering development-driven governance. He further encouraged Soludo to unify political interests across the state for inclusive growth.

Abiodun also commended Soludo for maintaining a cordial working relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, urging him to continue upholding the principles of democracy and good governance.

Similarly, Ebonyi state Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru has congratulated Soludo on his re- election as Governor of Anambra State .

The Governor said the victory is an endorsement of the sterling performance of Soludo in his first term in office

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ebonyi State, I heartily congratulate Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, on his well-deserved victory at the November 8, 2025 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election.

“Professor Soludo, your victory at the polls is a clear confirmation of the confidence the people of Anambra State have in your visionary leadership, intellectual depth, and tireless commitment to the progress of Ndigbo and the Nigerian nation at large.

“My dear Prof, I am confident that your re-election will further consolidate the democratic ideals, good governance principles, and Igbo-centric ideology”

“As a fellow governor and brother in the service of our Igbo region and nation Nigeria, I look forward to deeper collaboration between Anambra and Ebonyi States in our shared pursuit of regional integration, economic transformation, and the upliftment of our people” the Governor said .

A United Nations election observer, Jim Oko, has described the governorship election as being “in line with international best practices.”

Oko, who is the National Coordinator of Nouvel Perspective International, a UN-accredited election observation organisation, stated this at the INEC State Headquarters in Awka, shortly after the declaration of Soludo as the winner of the poll.

In his post-declaration assessment, Oko commended the conduct of the exercise, noting that the process met global democratic standards.

“From all our team observed while moving around the state on Saturday up till now, it has been a very fulfilling experience for us as observers. Everything has been conducted in line with international best practices,” he said.

He added, “Having monitored elections across several countries, including the United States, which was a high-level exercise, we can conveniently state that everything here was as it should be — peacefully conducted, peacefully collated, peacefully announced, and peacefully accepted. So, we are very glad about this.”

However, Conveying his position in a statement he personally signed, he said: Chuma Nwosu, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) described the election as a ruse and total subversion of the people’s will

He alleged that the election was marred by massive vote buying and shameless financial inducement at polling units across the state.

“In almost every polling unit, voters were openly induced with cash ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦20,000, turning the entire process into a marketplace rather than a democratic exercise. This is a national embarrassment and a direct assault on the integrity of our democracy.

“Let it be clear: True victory is judged not by the outcome but by the integrity of the process. An election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people. Moreover, a shambolic election confers a shambolic mandate.

“The conscience of our democracy has been wounded. When votes are bought, the future is sold. What we witnessed was not the expression of choice, but the glaring triumph of desperation and greed over the principles of justice and fairness.

“I strongly condemn the failure of relevant institutions to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot. When the system fails to uphold fairness, it loses the moral right to declare winners. This culture of electoral corruption must end if we truly desire a prosperous and just society.

“To my Party members , campaign team , volunteers, and every supporter of our movement — I say thank you. You stood firm in the face of intimidation and inducement. You chose honour over compromise, truth over deceit, and conviction over convenience. You are the true defenders of democracy.

“Our mission has never been about winning at all costs; it was about redefining governance and building a new Anambra anchored on values, transparency, elimination of corruption, and a secure state driven by the innovative use of technology.

“This struggle continues. We will not surrender. We will not be silent. Our movement will keep pressing until the people of Anambra can freely choose their leaders without fear or inducement.

“Anambra deserves better — and together, we will build it,” Nwosu declared.

President General, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, National chairman of Human Dignity Restoration Association, (HDRA), Comrade Jude Achebe, state chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, (CLO), Evangelist Vincent Ezekwueme, former lawmaker representing Onitsha South 1, in the state House of Assembly, Dr. Emeka Anaebonam and Chairman, Sokoto road Traders Association, Hon. Emeka Mbachu went berserk in jubilation when the news filtered in that Governor Soludo has been declared winner.

The ASMATA PG, Anuna said he was not surprised that Soludo emerged victorious, adding that his numerous achievements that were unprecedented which spoke for him during the gubernatorial election, stating that successive administrations were not able to achieve what he achieved in less than four years.

His words: “I am not surprise that Soludo won, We expect him to win 21/21, so the remaining 2 local government areas, Anambra West and Ihiala Local Government Areas, are supposed to make it 21/21 we anticipated.

“The election was free, fair and credible. There was no killings, burning of properties, missing people that included, Mr. Ikenna Maduabuchi and others as recorded in the past that put fears into the residents and visitors.

“I commend the INEC, police, other security operatives and the electorate for the peaceful election because without them this election that Soludo by God’s grace has been asked to continue, wouldn’t have been a success.

“People felt there would be politically motivated killings, thuggery, ballot box snatching and the rest of them as we experienced in the past but God used these security operatives to say no. We, traders have benefited more than any other people in this Soludo led APGA government.

“My joy today is because it has been endorsed by the people through the ballot that Soludo will complete his second tenure and you can see that everywhere it is jubilation galore over his good leadership,” he stated.

Speaking, the National Chairman of Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, comrade Jude Achebe, lauded Soludo for his victory, adding that the result showed that Anambrarians want him to remain on seat to accomplish the good work he has been doing.

“The peaceful election was without bullying, killings, kidnappings, burning of properties and gunshots as obtainable in the past. Nigeria will take a new shape when something good is done.

“Soludo has done something that makes people to love him and came out en masse to vote for him.I encourage him to do more and after eight years he will go to represent us at the Federal level. I think there is something he offers to people that makes them to like him.

“He will progress with what he does that makes people to like him, he needs to be emulated. I will use this opportunity to say that he has not remembered our community, Nteje, we need roads and we are being threatened by erosion that is now close to my house.

“He should remember us on these issues of roads, erosion threat and the Igweship crisis that is trying to tear the community apart by intervening. He should present us a legacy as something we will remember him for,” he pleaded.

Also the former lawmaker representing Onitsha South 1, in the State House of Assembly, Dr. Emeka Anaebonam, popularly known as “Dr. Ogwu Anwu,” expressed satisfaction with Soludo’s victory adding that, “I am filled with joy because more good things are on the way from Soludo”.

“I organized a three day free medical out reach on Soludo’s behalf because of his love for people which made him to present health as one of his priorities and without delay established five special hospitals and employed about 1200 medical personnel,” he disclosed further.

The chairman of Sokoto Road Traders Association, Hon Emeka Mbachu, described Soludo as a man of the people who has achieved in just less than four years what successive administrations could not achieve in 12 years.

“It was Soludo who came to our rescue by rehabilitating the Sokoto/Niger roads and reconstructed the Nwangene bridge that collapsed. All attempts and pleas by us to previous administrations to repair the bridge fell on deaf ears.

“Let him carry us to the promised land full of milk and honey as he earlier pledged and we will be there in Jesus name, Amen,” he prayed.

The state chairman of CLO, Ezekwueme, in his contribution said that Soludo has been an achiever right from when he was the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor.

According to him it was the voice of the people that spoke and you can see the election was free, fair and credible. Formerly people will not come out because of fear of killings, kidnapping, setting of properties ablaze, among others,” he revealed.

Reacting to the victory, the National Chairman of APGA, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa who was present during the announcement of results from various Council areas described Soludo’s victory as a well-deserved and historic mandate.

He thanked the people of Anambra for their overwhelming support, noting, “The outcome reflects the confidence of the electorate in Soludo’s performance during his first term, particularly in infrastructure renewal, economic reforms, and grassroots development.

“This victory is a resounding vote of confidence in the leadership of Governor Soludo. Ndi Anambra have reaffirmed their belief that our governor has delivered on his promises and deserves a second term to consolidate his achievements,” Ezeokenwa stated.

He added, “We are grateful but not complacent. This victory is not an end but a renewed call to serve. Anambra has not seen anything yet — the next four years will redefine governance and development in our state.”

Soludo’s re-election no doubt has portrayed APGA’s continued dominance in Anambra politics in over 15 years and still counting.

Meanwhile, the African Action Congress, AAC governorship candidate, Chioma Ifemeludike, has declared herself a winner despite securing 292 votes, according to results released by the electoral body.

In a post on X on Sunday, the AAC candidate said, “Integrity stands firm and higher than political deception. I’m a winner!”

Ifemeludike, who attracted widespread attention online during her campaign for her unconventional photos and videos, expressed satisfaction with her performance without no malpractice.

