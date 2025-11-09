ADC unveils party in Kogi East, as Ogbeha, Achuba others assure success of coalition in 2027

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled it’s structure in Kogi East senatorial district of the state in Anyigba, with a call on Kogi citizens and Nigerians in general to use the platform to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) in 2027 general elections.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd at the Unveiling of the party in Anyigba on Saturday, the North Central leader of the party, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, a retired general, said the event was the resolve of the people of Kogi East,Central, west and Nigeria as a whole to unite for a better Nigeria where security of the people is assured.

Ogbeha assured that the coalition would rescue Nigerians from poverty, deprivation, insecurity and lost hopes as a result of the brunt of APC”s rule, which he said has brought the country back in terms of development.

According to him: “ADC will secure Nigeria. We want to move from poverty to prosperity.

ADC will not require third party to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

Nigeria should unite for ADC for development. The next election will be between APC and Nigerians, and Nigerians will prevail”.

He urged the party members not to indulge in anti party activities, saying their commitment to the party would change the ugly narratives in the country for good.

He said: “When ADC comes to power, it will place premium on youths and women.

ADC will fix Nigeria and the people will begin to see real dividends of democracy in the country.

He enjoined those who are aspiring for positions under ADC to play by the rule in order to achieve success in the next elections in the country, while commending the people of Kogi East for turning out in large numbers for the unveiling of the party in the area.

On his part, the Kogi East leader of the party and former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, said the party has come to correct the anomalies in the current administration of APC in the country.

He stated that: “We in the ADC have observed that there are anomalies in governance and in the runnings of parties in Nigeria.

We have decided to adopt ADC to usher in internal democracy. ADC is a new leaf that is going to return the welfare, welbeing, justice and unity of Kogi state.

“If you observed, governance within Kogi territory has been misplaced all these years.

In many of our local governments, particularly where I came from, there is no functional primary schools.

In the local government where I come from, there is no functional secondary schools.

“If government wants to kill the people, the first thing they will take away from the people is education. Education has been taken away from the people by force.

It is taken away because most of the primary schools are managed by the local government chairmen.

The chairmen of local governments in Kogi today can hardly get four million naira out of over four hundred million naira that is allocated to them monthly.

As a result, they can not take care of education within the local government. As a result, the secondary schools education in Kogi state have gone underground.

And so, if the situation is not reversed, we will run into problem in the near future.

“It is not only about education, when the money that is for the local governments is taken away from them, the health centres and clinics maintained by them will suffer.

When the health centres and clinics fall, the health of the people is in jeopardy.

Under ADC government, we shall ensure that every child has the opportunity to go to school.

Under ADC, we shall ensure every person has right to health facilities. This is what ADC stands for”.

Continuing, he said: :As we all know, because the local governments participation in governance has been denied by denials of funds, insecurity has set in.

Before now, local governments hold peace and security meeting, but today they can no longer hold such meeting because of lack of funds.

So getting information from the local government to the state for use and for intelligence gathering has become a total failure.

This is what is causing insecurity in Kogi state. Where the local governments can not put in reasonable information to the state to use, the people in the bush who are killing our people will continue the killing unabated.

That is what ADC has come to correct, to ensure the security of lives and properties of the people.

“If you look at what is happening, there is marginalisation of a certain section of this state. I make bold to say that it is not possible to continue with this current APC government.

What you will do is to vote them out. We intend to turn a new leaf. From today, we shall commence, within kogi east, local government to local government turn of the event”.

