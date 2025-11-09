Access Bank Drives Sustainable Impact through Clean Water Initiative

For millions of Nigerians, access to clean and safe water remains a daily struggle. In many rural and peri-urban communities, the simple act of turning on a tap is still a luxury. Families often trek long distances to fetch water from unsafe sources, streams, ponds, or shallow wells, exposing themselves to diseases such as cholera, dysentery, and typhoid fever.

The burden falls disproportionately on women and girls, who spend hours every day fetching water, leaving little time for school or work. Apart from health and gender implications, the lack of clean water continues to hinder economic productivity and social progress across the country.

In response to this urgent challenge, Access Bank Plc has launched the Access Clean Water Project, a bold initiative aimed at transforming access to safe water in underserved communities. The programme, implemented in partnership with HACEY, a development organisation focused on health and social impact, adopts a holistic approach that goes beyond drilling boreholes to include education, community engagement, and sustainability.

The first phase of the initiative targeted 10 communities in Ogun State, Arogun, Omu Ishoko, Kemta, Ajibode, Aleku, Ogunrun, Oniwawa, Okeran, Abaren, and Afojupa, where water scarcity had long been a major concern. Modern boreholes were installed, providing year-round access to safe water. The project also involved training residents and setting up maintenance committees to ensure the systems remain functional long after installation.

The impact has been immediate and visible. Communities that once depended on contaminated water now enjoy reliable, clean sources close to their homes. Local health centres report a decline in waterborne diseases, while school attendance among children, especially girls, has improved. Families now spend less time on survival and more on productive activities such as farming, trade, and education.

Besides infrastructure, the project integrates Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) education, a critical component designed to ensure long-term behavioural change. Through workshops and community outreach, residents, particularly women and youth, are trained on hygiene practices, system maintenance, and disease prevention.

“Our commitment to community development is unwavering, and we believe access to clean water is a fundamental right that drives progress,” said Esther Graham, Programme Officer, Health, Access Holdings PLC.

Her statement captures the philosophy driving Access Bank’s intervention, that sustainable development begins with addressing essential human needs and empowering communities to sustain progress.

The urgency of this intervention is underscored by Nigeria’s worsening water situation. Despite its vast natural resources, access to potable water has declined over the

years. According to UNICEF, only 3 percent of urban households had pipe-borne water by 2015, down from 32 percent in 1990. Rural communities face even steeper challenges, with limited infrastructure and minimal government investment. Climate change and rapid population growth continue to stretch existing water resources to their limits.

Against this backdrop, Access Bank’s intervention stands out as a private-sector model for sustainable community impact. By aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), the Bank is contributing directly to national and global targets. Clean water, experts say, is a catalyst for broader development, improving health outcomes, enhancing food security, promoting gender equality, and stimulating local economies.

The benefits are already visible in the lives of residents. In Arogun, community leaders speak of a new sense of hope as children return to school healthier and more consistent in attendance. In Oniwawa, women who once spent hours fetching water have organised around borehole maintenance and started small businesses with the extra time gained.

For Access Bank, the success of the Clean Water Project reflects a broader commitment to corporate sustainability. The Bank views social impact not as charity but as an integral part of its business strategy, a philosophy that links the well-being of communities to long-term business success.

Through continuous monitoring, the Bank ensures that installed systems remain functional and responsive to changing needs. It also collaborates with traditional rulers and local authorities to build a sense of ownership among residents, creating community-based models that can be replicated across Nigeria.

The Bank’s advocacy also extends beyond direct intervention. By sharing its experience with policymakers, NGOs, and international development agencies, Access Bank is pushing for greater investment in national water infrastructure. The project has been showcased at several development forums as a successful example of how corporate partnerships can deliver measurable, lasting impact.

Through its efforts, Access Bank is doing more than providing clean water; it is building healthier, more resilient communities. Its WASH education programmes have improved hygiene practices, reduced disease spread, and empowered residents to sustain their progress independently.

Ultimately, the Access Clean Water Project demonstrates how private institutions can play a pivotal role in bridging Nigeria’s water gap. It highlights the power of collaboration, between business, government, and communities, in achieving social change.

By investing in clean water, Access Bank is investing in Nigeria’s future. The initiative’s success will be measured in the lives transformed, healthier children, empowered women, and stronger communities and not just the number of boreholes installed, or litres of water delivered.

As the project expands to reach more regions, Access Bank remains committed to deepening partnerships, embracing innovation, and scaling its impact. The journey toward universal access to clean water is far from over, but with visionary leadership and sustained effort, the tide is turning, one community at a time