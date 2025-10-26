Princess (Dr) Abiodun Omotade, marks memorial of her Late husband who died 2 decade ago by name Ayodeji Olaseni Omotade

L-r …Deputy Comptroller General Prs at Nigeria Immigration Service, Sir, Ayotunde Oredipe; founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe; Princess (Dr) Abiodun folashade Omotade; Hajia Tai Elemosho (Montai).during the 20th years Remembrance of Ayodeji Olaseni Omotade, his remarkable life and legacy held at Banana Island Recreation Park in Lagos on 22/I0/2025 PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Business Man Prince Adelana Adeshida; former Minister of Industry, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande; the widow Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

L-r …Miss Oyinkansola Omotade with her mother, Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

L-r… Senator Daisy Danjuma with the wife of the former SSS, Mrs Ngozi Are.

L-r… CEO of the newly established Institute of Reproductive Medicine at CMUL, Professor Oladapo Adenrele Ashiru; Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade and Mrs Idowu Ashiru.

L-r …Mrs Bola Banjo , Chief (Mrs) Tokunbo Caxton-Idowu and Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

L-r …Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade; the Alara of Ilara kingdom, HRM Oba Dr Olukayode Olufolarin Ogunsanwo and his wife Olori Bolanle Yetunde Ogunsanwo.

Founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, his wife, Mrs Adeshola Pose with Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade (middle).

L-r… Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade (middle) poses with friends.

L-r… Deputy Comptroller General, Prs at Nigeria Immigration Service, Sir, Ayotunde Oredipe and his wife, Lady Oredipe.

L-r …Chief Oyediran Olushola Adedeji; Chief Sanni Lukman Akorede; Olu Ibogun Balogun, Owu Kingdom, Ogun State; Oba (Dr.) Fakayode Adesina Faluadel; Founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

