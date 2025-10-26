24.9 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Princess (Dr) Abiodun Omotade, marks memorial of her Late husband who died 2 decade ago by name Ayodeji Olaseni Omotade

by Peter Anayo076

L-r …Deputy Comptroller General Prs at Nigeria Immigration Service, Sir, Ayotunde Oredipe; founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, Prophet   Israel Oladele Ogundipe; Princess (Dr)  Abiodun folashade Omotade; Hajia Tai Elemosho  (Montai).during  the 20th years Remembrance of   Ayodeji Olaseni Omotade, his remarkable life and legacy held at  Banana Island Recreation Park in Lagos on 22/I0/2025 PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Business Man Prince Adelana Adeshida; former  Minister of Industry, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande; the widow Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

L-r …Miss Oyinkansola Omotade with her mother, Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

L-r… Senator  Daisy Danjuma with the wife of the former SSS, Mrs Ngozi Are.

L-r… CEO of the newly established Institute of Reproductive Medicine at CMUL,  Professor Oladapo  Adenrele Ashiru; Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade and  Mrs Idowu Ashiru.

L-r …Mrs Bola Banjo , Chief (Mrs)  Tokunbo Caxton-Idowu  and Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

L-r …Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade; the Alara of Ilara kingdom, HRM Oba Dr Olukayode Olufolarin Ogunsanwo  and his wife  Olori Bolanle Yetunde Ogunsanwo.

Founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, Prophet   Israel Oladele Ogundipe, his wife, Mrs Adeshola Pose with Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade (middle).

L-r… Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade (middle) poses with friends.

L-r… Deputy Comptroller General, Prs at Nigeria Immigration Service, Sir, Ayotunde Oredipe and his wife, Lady Oredipe.

L-r …Chief Oyediran Olushola Adedeji; Chief Sanni Lukman Akorede; Olu Ibogun Balogun, Owu Kingdom, Ogun State; Oba (Dr.) Fakayode Adesina Faluadel; Founder and spiritual leader of Genesis Global Ministry, Prophet   Israel Oladele Ogundipe, Princess (Dr) Abiodun Folashade Omotade.

 Princess (Dr) Abiodun folashade Omotade (middle) pose with friends during the 20th years Remembrance of   Ayodeji Olaseni Omotade, his remarkable life and legacy held at  Banana Island Recreation Park in Lagos on 22/I0/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

