Tinubu’s Gas agenda gets boost with Ekperikpo, Mshelbila’s GECF appointment-Ojulari

Favour Ishember, Abuja

the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari,has said Ekperikpo/Mshelbila’s emergence as Chairman. Secretary general of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), shows that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s gas to prosperity agenda aimed at utilising natural gas as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s industrial growth, energy security, and economic transformation is on the right trajectory.

The NNPC Ltd boss congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his role in the emergence of Nigeria’s candidate Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Ltd as the new Secretary General of GECF, describing it as a historic moment for Nigeria and a testimony to the Federal Government’s Gas Agenda aimed at utilizing natural gas as a major fuel for industrial growth and economic development.

A press statement issued

Andy Odeh,Chief Corporate Communications Officer

NNPC Ltd., said Mshelbila, who was elected at the Forum’s 27th Ministerial Meeting held in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, succeeds Algeria’s Mohamed Hamel as the 5th scribe of the global organisation, which has been a leading voice in positioning natural gas as a cornerstone of global sustainable development.

Speaking on the milestone, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari said: “NNPC Ltd is proud of what Mshelbila has achieved at Nigeria LNG, where he has worked tirelessly to transform Nigeria’s vast gas reserves into export-grade LNG, LPG, and condensates, serving domestic needs and global markets in the process,” he said, “With this feat, Philip Mshelbila has put Nigeria on the global energy map for good. He further assured that with Mshelbila at the helm of GECF, Africa, Nigeria and indeed the NNPC Ltd will witness a remarkable progress in the quest to make natural gas the pivotal resource for inclusive and sustainable development.

The statement reads in part:The GCEO also congratulated the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, on his emergence as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting, saying the Minister has been at the forefront of championing efforts to harness Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for industrialisation and economic development.

The GECF is an international intergovernmental organization that provides a platform for the exchange of experience and information among its Member Countries. Representing the world’s leading gas-exporting nations, the GECF aims to foster constructive dialogue between gas producers and consumers to enhance the stability and security of global gas supply and demand.

The organisation’s membership include Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela. It also has Observer Members in Angola, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Mauritania, Mozambique, Peru, and Senegal.

Collectively, the GECF Member Countries hold 69% of the world’s proven natural gas reserves, account for 39% of marketed production, contribute 40% of global gas exports, and represent 51% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.