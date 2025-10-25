Segun Arinze to host the Big Concert as Bright Chimezie, Chief Barrister smooth, others to perform

The indisputable number one live band performance group, Shyne Band is set to bring a new experience to Abuja entertainment ecosystem with its big bang concert tagged, Big Concert 2.0 by Shyne Band.

The nine-man team of energetically creative and innovative entertainers are believed to be highly sought-after for high profile events, as a result of the newness they bring on board in returning sweet memories of the past by recreating songs of great entertainment icons who are now only remembered by the legacy they left behind.

This year, top music legends are expected to perform at the second edition of the concert. To be hosted by Nollywood star, Segun Arinze, those expected to perform include, Bright Chimezie and his Zigima Sounds, Chief Barrister Smooth aka The Paddle of Ijaw Kingdom and many more. It will be a Night of Culture and History.

The uniqueness of Shyne Band stands it out as top live acts in the city of Abuja, delivering intriguing and captivating performances that resonate with the dynamic needs of audience, taking into account their age, social status and regions.

“Our music is a fusion of Afro vibes with hints of jazz and other genres. Renowned for our dynamic and lively presence, our band is known for the high-energy electric sets that cater to various events”, the band says.

Whether it a wedding ceremony, birthday, anniversary or any form of private or corporate event, Shyne Band which prides itself as A-list in extensive playlist that appeals to audiences of all ages says it does not only offers unique entertainment but leave a lasting memory in the minds of guests.

Led by a talented male vocalist, Mr Félix, the dynamism wielded by Shyne Band also allows it to collaborate with additional musicians and provide a superb entertainment that elicit ecstatic excitement in the minds of audience.

The upcoming Big Concert 2.0 will take place on 25th October at the Congress Hall Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Tickets are available: Regular- 10k, VIP – 25k, Tables Bronze 1.5m x Gold 2.5m x Premium 5m