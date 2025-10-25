OTL: Oyebanji seeks collaboration, others to drive energy transformation

Chairman of the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week Advisory Board, Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, has urged stronger collaboration, improved data systems, and smarter policies to drive Africa’s energy transformation.

He made the call during a news conference in Lagos ahead of the 2025 edition of the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week.

Oyebanji said the event would unite stakeholders across the energy value chain, from oil and gas to renewables, for discussions, innovation showcases, and policy dialogues.

He noted that transparency and accurate data would take centre stage this year, as reliable figures were vital for planning, policymaking, and investment in Nigeria’s downstream sector.

“Many people still don’t fully understand how this industry works. Without accurate data, it’s hard to plan or attract investment,” Oyebanji said.

He revealed that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) was collaborating with Platts to develop a West Africa–specific pricing benchmark.

The new benchmark, he said, would reduce reliance on foreign indices such as Rotterdam, which often failed to reflect regional realities.

Oyebanji, who is also the Managing Director of 11PLC, said uncertainty about Nigeria’s true fuel consumption and production figures continued to hinder investment decisions.

He proposed a dedicated government agency to monitor fuel usage, refinery output, and depot capacity, allowing investors to make evidence-based decisions.

“It’s time we get the numbers right. That’s how to build confidence and attract capital,” he said.

Now in its 19th year, the OTL Africa Downstream Energy Week is organised in collaboration with the NMDPRA and other partners across the midstream and downstream sectors.

The event remains a major platform for collaboration, policy direction, and growth across Nigeria and West Africa.

Oyebanji disclosed that the 2025 theme would be ‘Energy Sustainability – Growth Beyond Boundaries and Competition.’

He said the focus would be on navigating deregulation, strengthening competition, and promoting sustainability across the energy landscape.

The week-long event will feature ministerial and regulatory panels from five West African countries and over 60 expert speakers across 10 technical sessions.

The OTL Trade Exhibition will showcase refining, trading, LPG, lubricants, logistics, and energy transition technologies.

Oyebanji added that delegates would also tour major energy hubs, including the Dangote Refinery Complex, and attend networking sessions and receptions in Lagos.

Also speaking, Mrs Joyce Akabogu, CEO of OTL Downstream Development in Africa Ltd., said the event continued to shape Africa’s energy future.

“OTL Downstream Week has become more than just a conference. It’s where deals are made, partnerships are born, and innovation takes centre stage,” she said.

She added that Lagos would again host an exciting mix of local and international participants for a vibrant week of learning, networking, and growth.NAN