Ohanaeze hails Margaret Obi on her appointment as first black Judge in England

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has congratulated Mrs Margaret Obi on her appointment as the first African-born High Court Judge in England and Wales.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement by the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sen. John Azuta-Mbata and issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, on Saturday in Enugu.

Azuta-Mbata said her elevation to the prestigious position, after 27 years of dedicated service as a solicitor, stands as a shining testament to excellence, resilience, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit of distinction across the globe.

He described her achievement as “a landmark moment not only for the Igbo and Nigeria people but for all Africans who strive for excellence in foreign lands.”

The president-general further noted that Obi’s ascension to the English High Court bench embodied the values of integrity, hard work, and intellectual brilliance that defined the people.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide celebrates this great daughter of Igboland and indeed, Nigeria and we urge younger generations to draw inspiration from her exceptional journey and unwavering commitment to justice”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Obi, with over 27 years of experience in law, rose from a criminal defence solicitor to a respected figure in the King’s Bench Division (NAN)